With two more fighters getting called up to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, 2020 was another banner year for Guam’s mixed martial arts community.

After devoting nearly their entire lives to the sport, Roque Martinez and Trevin “5 Star” Jones both made it to the major leagues.

In September 2020, with an early morning phone call, Martinez’s agent woke him out of a dead sleep. A few hours later, Martinez's bags were hastily packed and his long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, had begun. After touching down in Sin City, Martinez was picked up at McCarran Airport and whisked away to his first of several medical appointments. After testing negative for coronavirus and performance-enhancing substances, his big debut was in less than 24 hours.

Martinez, a homegrown phenom, was excited to represent his island on the world's biggest stage.

“I’ve done all of my training camps on Guam,” he said. “It just shows what I have been able to do because of the support I have on Guam.”

“We’re at the level of UFC competition now. It’s just a matter of taking it up a notch and getting some championship contenders now," he added.

About a month before Martinez’s fight, Jones became the first islander to make it to the UFC since Frank “The Crank” Camacho debuted in early 2017. Like Martinez, the UFC gave Jones less than two days to travel to Vegas, clear medical and take his official UFC photo. But unlike Martinez, who fought in the Heavyweight Division, Jones had to make weight.

“Man, it was like, it was so fast, so much weight to cut,” Jones told Guam Sports Network’s Patrick Lujan. “I had so much medical appointments to do. … I cut about 16 pounds in a day and a half. I had to do like seven medical appointments.”

Minutes before the fight, Jones made weight and delivered a stunning upset to Timur “Lucky” Valiev.

"It was my time. It was my destiny that day,” Jones said.

Two months after upsetting Valiev, the UFC revealed Jones had tested positive for marijuana and stripped away the win. The organization also levied a 4-1/2-month suspension and a small fine.

“What they fined me ain’t nothing, bro,” he said.