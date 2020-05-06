Just a little on the short side, Kalanie Monique Martinez probably doesn’t seem like your typical football player.

But, the Raiders fan is an eclectic mix of gridiron facts, finding inspiration in the play of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

And, recently, the 29-year-old was drafted by the Women’s Football League Association to play for the Los Angeles Fames, a nod to her competitiveness and unrelenting style of play.

Being a student of the game, Martinez said the pickup was a huge step, one she didn’t expect, but one she’s going to grab as she steadily rolls through her bucket list the way she does the competition.

“I haven’t attained my purpose just yet, but this opportunity that the WFLA has given me is yet to be my biggest goal accomplished,” she said. “I’m in the clouds with excitement and honor to do something I love, which is play women’s tackle football.”

As cornerback for the winning Team Legacy, Martinez understands winning and the drive it takes to stay on top of her game.

But, her proudest role on the field is being one of the captains for Legacy.

“Given that title means a lot and it comes with a lot,” she said. “It has taught me so much about being a role model and examples you have to set for the rest. I’m always learning as I go, to becoming a better athlete.”

Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez hasn’t lost sight of her focus, continuing to train, recognizing the opportunities that could open up for her and her three children.

Working out daily and ensuring proper nutrition are the norm, she said, adding she works football drills to ensure her footwork stays sharp when she returns to the field.

“Playing football is an outlet for me and it’s also a sport I’ve fallen in love with,” she said. “To be able to play and get equal pay, it's like icing to a beautiful cake – the best of both worlds.”

Q&A

Q: What’s your advice to girls who want play sports or get to that next level?

A: Chase your dreams and work hard while doing it. Stay consistent and push yourself even when there may be a few people who will doubt you, have a stronger mindset and keep going.

Q: What impact do you hope to make?

A: because I’m petite (4 feet, 11 inches) I’d hope that the youth can see that size doesn’t matter and that as long as you have the heart and the passion for something - anything is possible.

Q: Playing on Guam, did you ever think this was an opportunity?

A: Without commitment and drive, I wouldn’t think this opportunity would present itself. So with my journey and experience in playing, the dedication and determination I have - I’m grateful that I’ve continued to push and go after something I love.

Q: With so many athletes picked up from Guam on the same team, what kind of vibe and level of camaraderie are you expecting?

A: Coming from a small island and a few being chosen to play, especially to have the opportunity to play it professionally on the same team - it’s wild but definitely an amazing thing. We’ve either played on the same team or against each other here, so we know the type of energy and drive that we each bring to the table. So I’m excited overall that us female Guam athletes are able to showcase our skills not only individually but together and represent our Island as One.

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I would like to thank the WFLA for making dreams come true. Also, my three children for always pushing me, my family and friends for always supporting me, and my coaches for believing in me and molding me into the football player I am today.