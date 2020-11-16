Martinez loses UFC Fight Night 183 to Mayes via unanimous decision

Guam’s Roque Martinez (15-7-2) went the distance against Don’Tale “King Kong” Mayes (8-4-0) in Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night 183, but lost the heavyweight bout by way of unanimous decision.

The fight, which took place Sunday Morning (Guam time), was in front of an empty, coronavirus-era Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout was Martinez’s second foray into the UFC Octagon.

In his UFC debut, on Sept. 14, Martinez tapped to the undefeated Alexandr “King Kong” Romanov (12-0-0).

Against Mayes, Martinez was hoping to gain traction in the UFC.

Martinez matched Mayes throughout, but having a 9-inch reach disadvantage and failing to size up his 6-foot-6 opponent left him out of range and with few options.

Martinez was out-punched in the first two rounds, but came to life in the third, sticking to his corner’s game plan and landing a series of punches.