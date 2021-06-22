A day after the judges awarded a split-decision victory to Josh Parisian in the Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight Decision bout last Sunday, Guam’s Roque Martinez is still grappling with the result.

Sure, in Martinez’s first two UFC matches, he wasn’t at his best and lost decisively to bigger, longer opponents. But in his third UFC bout, Martinez appeared to have learned from his losses and dominated Parisian. Even during the post-fight interview, Parisian admitted Martinez beat him up. Moments afterward, UFC commentator Jon Alik voiced that the judges had awarded the win to the wrong fighter.

“I was actually surprised when they even went to a split decision. I thought I had a unanimous (decision). When it was a split, I was all, “I can’t believe that I am going to win by a split decision only.’” Martinez said. “When it went to him, I didn’t know what to think, man. Honestly, I was disappointed.”

UFC is cutthroat, and Martinez knew that going into the fight. He also knew that a third straight loss might result in him getting released from his four-fight contract.

“I can’t afford a loss,” Martinez told himself before the fight.

But with three consecutive losses, Martinez is in a tough position, his career as a UFC fighter hanging in the balance.

“In the UFC, it’s not a good position to be in - coming off of a three-fight losing streak,” Martinez said. “I don’t know exactly what they are going to do. Technically, I have one fight left on my contract. They can release me at any point. I really don’t know what’s going to happen, to be honest.

“The best thing I can do is hope that they consider the fight and see that it was close. I thought it was a pretty good fight - entertaining. Hopefully they want me back, but it’s not a secure position to be in right now.”

Over Martinez’s career, he has seen it all and learned along the way. If a decision is left to the judges, he knows that anything can happen. Thats why coming into the Parisian fight, he upped his game plan and pushed the tempo.

“Honestly, I’ve been one of those guys that I don’t like decisions. I always say, ‘I can’t leave it in the judges’ hands,’ but that was probably one that I felt pretty confident that I won, just because I for sure know I won Rounds 1 and 3. For sure I don’t see how I lost those two rounds.”

Although disappointed, Martinez is going to keep training as hard as ever and enter the octagon as the aggressor - which it appeared he did against Parisian.

“I knew from the first two losses that I need to start bringing it to these guys - going after them, which is what I did this fight. I definitely put the pressure on,” he said. … “Man, I was landing pretty hard shots and he was a tough guy. He didn’t want to go down.”

In regard to training, Martinez said he is going to keep everything the same.

He also said he appreciates all the love and support he receives from his fans on Guam.

“I’ve seen everyone’s messages and support and I really appreciate it,” he said. “It’s a tough position to be in. I hate being here. But just all the support and love from everybody, it keeps me going.”