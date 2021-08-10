After several weeks at talent identification camp in San Diego and reviewing local competitors on island, the Guam Football Association Technical Department announced a preliminary roster of 51 athletes to the Masakåda for the qualification round of the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup next month in Jounieh, Lebanon.

The final roster will move to 23 for the continental tournament where Guam will play against Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and the host country beginning Sept. 17. Guam’s entry in this year’s qualification round marks the first time in 18 years that the Guam Women’s National Team will feature in the top women’s competition in Asia.

Aside from evaluating players at the camp, GFA Technical Director Sang Hoon Kim said he has been reviewing film submitted by players on and off island as well as tracking their progress in their respective leagues.

“I’ve also consulted with coaches from the U17 and U20 Women’s National Team groups and am happy with the performances of a handful of young players who may see their debut at the senior level very soon,” he said.

The goal is to select the best available eligible players to represent the island at the highest level, he said, adding “we also plan to integrate the best talented players from the younger age groups for sustainability in the women’s program, as we look to build from this tournament. This is a very exciting time for women’s football in Guam, and I urge all supporters to track this team’s progress.”

A nod to the elevation of youth talent, 12 of those listed on the preliminary roster are from the U17 or the U20 Women’s Training Camps in San Diego last month.

The final roster will include three goalkeepers and 20 field players. The final cut will be made the first part of next month.

The final round will feature 12 teams – eight will qualify from the qualification rounds. Four teams have already qualified – defending champion Japan, 2018 runner-up Australia, 2018 second runner-up China, and host country, India.

In the qualification round, the highest-ranked team in Guam’s group is Myanmar, currently No. 46 in the IFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, according to the FIFA website. Guam is the second highest ranked team at No. 83 with United Arab Emirates at 99 and Lebanon at 145. Like most international teams, all four teams haven’t played any international matches since Sept. 2018. Only the winners from the qualification round’s eight groups will advance to the Final Round, set to take place in India next year.