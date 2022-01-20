Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on Asia Sage Jackson, who most recently competed with the Masakåda in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Playoff Round against Cambodia. The Corban University junior has been killing it academically and athletically since suiting up for Guam in October of 2021. Check out the second part of her story in Saturday’s edition of The Guam Daily Post.

Masakåda’s Asia Sage Jackson has been pretty busy academically and athletically since competing with Guam women’s national team in Kazakhstan for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Playoff Round against Cambodia in October last year.

A student at Corban University in Oregon, the junior was named a Murdock Research Scholar. A prestigious award, Jackson will get the opportunity to choose from 28 different research labs of the Knight Cardiovascular Institute and Knight Cancer Institute at the Oregon and Health University (OHSU).

Many of the laboratories are on the forefront of cancer and cardiovascular research. The Murdock Undergraduate Collaborative Research Program, sponsored by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, is designed for students pursuing a career in biomedical research.

Selected by the professors at Corban, the award is a testament to her work ethic and continued commitment to her future career. In addition to being the first person from Corban named to the team, Jackson was named to the Dean’s List after register another 4.0 GPA for the fall semester – all while juggling Masakåda duties and Corban soccer,.

“Being named to a research team is quite an amazing experience, especially at the undergraduate level,” she said, adding she will get the opportunity to test her skills with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Jackson readily admits the award couldn’t come at a better time, serving as fuel for the drive to stay the course to her dreams.

It’s rewarding, she said, adding she enjoys school, but she struggled if the work she was putting in would be enough to get to the next level.

“Now I know that I have the potential to do incredibly well and it is quite exciting to see what is in store for me and how much I could possibly achieve,” she said.

Her mom, Len Jackson, couldn’t contain her pride in her daughter’s achievement.

“You are the true example of a leader, and now with this achievement, you add another feather to your crown. You always go for the impossible thing to make it possible,” posted the former Dededo resident on Facebook. “You have turned your dreams into a reality. We congratulate you for your success.”

A CHamoru-Filipino, Asia Jackson is the daughter of Len and John Jackson and the late Paul Castro. Her grandparents are Manuel and Faye Castro of Latte Heights, Buddy and Helen Ramiro of Dededo and the late Lawrence and Lillian Jackson of Boston and New York. Asia Jackson has taken her roots from the beaches of Guam to the pitches of Idaho – now a junior midfielder for the Corban University Warriors – members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) that primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).

With so much in front of her, Asia Jackson said she’s currently trying to figure which lab and research team to work with.

The opportunity opens the door to more opportunities. She will get the opportunity to conduct her own project and present her findings at several conferences.

“I will be able to learn amazing techniques and skills such as cell culturing, handling live mouse models, genetically engineering bacteria, utilizing immunofluorescence assays, and so on,” she said, explaining more things that none of us will ever understand. But, it’s okay, the important thing is to know that one of Guam’s own will be leading the way and participating in ways that could change medicine.

Jackson has eyes set on becoming a research scientist.

“I plan to go straight to the Ph.D route and then work in a research lab,” she said. “I am not entirely sure on what exactly yet but as long as it has to do with bacteria, viruses, and/or environmental toxicology, then I am good.”

In part 2 of Asia Sage Jackson’s story, she shares her athletic goals and her hopes as Corban University prepares for its spring season.