Masters Baseball pauses; GML eyes May 21 start date

After giving further consideration for an upcoming season, Guam Masters Baseball League President Dave Quitugua announced on Friday that the league will not be relaunching in the spring.

“At this point, coaches agree to my recommendation to postpone the league until the island heals and restrictions are lifted - hopefully, by fall or early 2022,” he said.

On Feb. 28, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memo No. 2021-08, allowing competition for baseball and other noncontact sports. However, COVID-19 mitigation protocol, procedures and rules are proving to be too great of obstacles to overcome.

Public Health regulations limit spectators to no more than 50, and call for strict physical distancing and cleaning protocol.

Baseball is supposed to be fun, a chance for players to compete, tell stories and, after the game, gather for time-honored barbecue with family and friends.

“Players and fans will not enjoy the normal camaraderie before, during and after each game,” said Quitugua, adding, “DPHSS regulations for baseball are too restrictive and will be extremely costly for our organization from a financial and manpower standpoint.

“Limiting participation will cause a financial disaster for our league as the organization is dependent on gate and concession proceeds."

He said that coaches agree to wait until this pandemic is under full control.

Guam Major League to start May 21

While GMBL has chosen to wait to restart its league, Guam Major League told The Guam Daily Post that it will begin its season May. 21.

Rogue Alcantara, commissioner of GML, said that Thursday night's meeting went well and he expects up to 12 teams to join the league.