With the number of soccer athletes trying out for the Matao, it was a tough choice to settle on the final 22 suiting up for AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Playoff Round set to begin Oct. 9 in Bahrain against Cambodia.

The island will be sending a mix of veteran and youth players for the matchup, setting the stage for the upcoming match and offering a glimpse into the future of island soccer talents in international competition, the Guam Football Association stated in a press release.

Roughly 30 players and dozens abroad were in consideration for the final roster, said Guam Men’s National Team head coach Sang Hoon Kim. All had consistently been training and actively suiting up for their respective leagues, he said, but the final roster for the Cambodia match is set.

“The final roster consists of many of Guam’s most experienced players at the international level, as well as a handful of new players called up to the Matao for the first time,” he said, adding that two of the first-time players were selected from Guam’s U20 Manhoben squad.

“It was important to bring in young players who’ve stood out consistently at training to further promote sustainability in the men’s program. The results from these two upcoming matches are key to the team’s lineup of international matches for next year and 2023,” Kim added.

In an earlier interview, Matao captain Jason Cunliffe said he expects an improved Cambodia team to square off against Guam in the round.

All of the athletes suiting up for Cambodia have stacked professional resumes and all are playing actively in their respective professional leagues.

“They are also battle-hardened after their (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Preliminary Qualification Round 2 matches) and, like us, they will be hungry for results so they can guarantee themselves more matches. Combine all of that with the influence of their coach, Keisuke Honda, and I believe it will add up to two very tough matches for us,” he said.

Echoing coach Kim, Cunliffe said the Matao are representative of the diverse talents on island and abroad.

“We have a good, hungry group of veterans and younger boys who are ready to compete and will do just about anything to get the results we need. We’ve been in a similar situation before when we had to play a two-legged tie with Bhutan, so we won’t be overwhelmed by the occasion,” Cunliffe said. “Everyone is really excited about the opportunity to represent our beautiful island, no one more than yours truly.”

The 22 players are set arrive in Bahrain ahead of their Oct. 9 match against Cambodia for training.

A win at the playoff round will lift the Matao into the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Final Qualification Round. They play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 Bahrain time (3:30 a.m. Oct. 10 Guam time) and again at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 Bahrain time (2 a.m. Oct. 13 Guam time) at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, the Guam Football Association stated in the release.

The matches will be available to view via internet livestream. Links will be announced closer to match days on the official Guam Football Association social media accounts.