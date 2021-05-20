For more than a year, members of the Matao have been working on their craft, staying ready and eager to send shockwaves into the global soccer community.

The Guam Men's National Team left today to compete in the remainder of the team's Round 2 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers, set to be played in Shanghai, China.

This past Monday, Guam Football Association Technical Director Sang Hoon Kim opened the team's training session for the media ahead of the departure, shedding some light on plans and goals heading to the international stage.

Training amid a pandemic and the departure of former head coach Karl Dodd threw a few hurdles in their way, said John Matkin. However, he credited the work ethic and commitment of the team to being ready for competition.

"Training has been great," he said. "The boys just show up and give their 100% effort, so I can't complain."

The focus, he said, has been on reiterating the philosophies and concepts that have been ingrained. With Dodd's departure, that emphasis hasn't changed, Matkin added.

Guam will always produce a "team that's never gonna give up," he said, adding the work and perseverance will continue to be a mainstay even during competition.

"We're young ... hungry and eager to be on the pitch after two years away," he said.

Left wing Anthony Moon reiterated those sentiments, adding while it's been tough to adjust without Dodd on the field, he was excited to finally compete again.

The last time Guam faced China, Moon admits it was a tough loss. But, he added, Matao was looking forward to running it back and putting forth a better game.

"We want to come out here with more energy, play with more pride and, hopefully, get a better result," he said.

"We just gotta play hard," Moon said with a laugh. "China is a really big country. They have a really good team and Guam is a small country ... we just gotta work hard and come together as a team."

Team chemistry is the island's biggest strength in international competition, Moon said.

"We are like brothers, like family on the team," he said. "We're always there for each other."

For Team Guam, the expectations haven't changed, said Matao's Marlon Evans.

"We want to make sure it's hard for our opponents," he said, admitting in the past, Guam was the team that other countries wanted to score points off of. However, that has shifted with Guam looking get points back.

The focus, he said, is on getting better every game and putting in worthwhile effort.

"We're trying to get points for ourselves ... we want to shock the world," he said.

Guam will face China on May 30. Guam is also set to challenge the Philippines on June 3 and Syria on June 11 to wrap up Round 2.