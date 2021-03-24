The 32-man preliminary roster for the Matao was released Monday as the team prepares to compete in the final three Round 2 matches of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 set to be played in China.

Guam National Team head coach Karl Dodd said the roster comprises players who “embody the island, playing style and our values.” With the rise in Asian soccer, it’s crucial the island’s soccer program is ready to rise to the standards of international competition.

For nearly a dozen of the 32, this will be their first call-up to the Matao. Dodd is expected to cut down the preliminary roster to a final roster of 23 players who will make up the team’s traveling squad by the end of May.

Matches against Philippines, Syria and China remain in the qualification stage.

According to a press release from GFA, all matches will be played in a centralized format and must be played before June 15. Final details will be released at a later date by the Asian Football Confederation.

Dodd reiterated the expectations for the athletes vying for a spot on the roster, emphasizing the professional standards needed to ensure “compliance with strength and conditioning programs that are sent out for off-island players, attendance and commitment to training on the island, understanding and employing the tactics set out in our playing style, and playing regular matches at the highest level possible.”

COVID-19 and the pause across the globe also may have played a role and those athletes who applied a strong growth mindset to their development will have ensured they are ready for competition.

With the exception of a handful of matches before the end of this month, all other remaining matches in the Asian qualifiers will be played in a centralized format. Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, United Arab Emirates and Korea Republic will all play host to their respective groups' matches between May 31 and Jun. 15.