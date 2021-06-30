In preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup China 2023 playoff round against Cambodia, the Matao have announced preliminary selection of 30 players to the domestic squad for training.

“We have many young players who have shown their potential to represent Guam at the highest level and those selected to this training squad are deserving of a spot on the final roster if they work hard for it,” Guam Football Association technical director Sang Hoon Kim said. “It’s important that we actively and consistently work toward integrating talented young players into training to ensure long-term sustainability within the program.

While the final selection, inclusive of players training and playing in leagues off island, will be made closer to the September match dates, local closed training sessions for the domestic squad will begin July 1. The sessions include twice a week on the pitch and once a week in the gym.

“Particularly with this preliminary selection of 30 local players, we will be able to narrow the focus on these players and build on team tactics to best prepare for upcoming matches,” Kim added.

Of the 30 players, close to half had been training with the Guam U20 Manhoben squad or with their U.S. college teams.

On June 24, the Matao, Guam National Team, learned of the squad's next opponent – Cambodia – during the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™Playoff Round Official Draw held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The other playoff round pairing is Chinese Taipei and Indonesia. The playoff round and the next round of qualification currently are set in a home and away format. More details on venues and times will be made at a later date.

In Guam’s most recent fixture against Cambodia, the Matao won 2-0 in a 2013 international friendly match held in Phnom Penh.

Later this year, Guam also will be competing in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Preliminary Competition Round 1.