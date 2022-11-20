Editor's note: Jason Cunliffe is the captain of the Guam Men's National Soccer Team, sports reporter and columnist for The Guam Daily Post. Throughout the month-long World Cup, Cunliffe will offer professional insight as the event unfolds.

The greatest sporting event in the history of mankind is officially upon us!

While many American sports fans love to claim their league champions as “world champions,” the World Cup is one of the only events that has a legitimate claim to such a title. Over four years, 211 countries participate in World Cup qualifications until the final 32 participants earn their right to play in this prestigious event.

Literally, the world’s game, an estimated 3.5 billion people watched the World Cup in 2018 with 1.12 billion people watching the final. The economic impact is huge for the host country. It is estimated that the Qatar economy will benefit from 17 billion in profits from the month-long event, which highlights one of the main motivations countries vie to host the World Cup. With most of the discussion in the lead up to this tournament being centered around the host nation Qatar and the drama that surrounded their bid and the build-up process, now is the time for football to take center stage.

Qatar and Ecuador will play the opening match early this morning, to start off the tournament that encapsulates the world. While reigning European champions, Italy, are absent, the rest of the usual suspects will be present with most being considered amongst the favorites to lift the trophy on Dec 19.

Argentina, with the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, enters the tournament in fine form, undefeated in their last 36 matches. As this is most likely his final World Cup with the Albiceleste, many neutrals are rooting for the little magician to lead his team to victory. It won’t be easy, with two of his biggest rivals coming from two of his own club teammates at Paris St. Germaine in Mbappe and France and Neymar and Brazil. France, the defending champions, will have to do it without one of their team leaders and recent Balon d’or winner Karim Benzema, who just announced he would have to miss the tournament with a quadriceps injury.

Five-time winner Brazil has an unbelievable roster heading into the tournament and will no doubt be a handful for every one of their opponents. While Neymar is their leader, they have a ton of talent and can create problems from anywhere on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid is in fine form coming into Qatar, as is Antony of Manchester United. Other favorites, Spain and Germany, have found themselves grouped together in Group E along with Japan and Costa Rica, the obvious choice for the Group. Germany comes into the tournament without much pressure on them, which may play into their favor. With a good mix of experience and youth, they will pose problems for just about every country. Spain’s team is set up similarly to Germany’s, with a good mix of players and also feeling minimal pressure from fans and the media to achieve too much. That said, the talent within the team is more-than capable of getting the results needed to hoist the trophy.

Portugal, Belgium, England and Croatia are all capable of going quite far in the tournament, but whether they have enough to get past their aforementioned counterparts is another story.

England and the United States are grouped together in Group B and will play each other on Black Friday, stateside time. A young American team is coming into the tournament hungry to change the way the world perceives American football. With many of their top players playing in the best leagues in Europe, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding this team, which hasn’t been the case in the past.

The greatest thing about the World Cup is how, for a month, the world is united in football. No matter who you support, you can catch a game with complete strangers and discuss football while leaving your troubles behind, 90 minutes at a time.

Hopefully I’ll run into a few of you out and about. If you see me, don’t hesitate to come say hello. I’d love to chat about football over a drink and have a bit of banter.

That’s what football is all about!