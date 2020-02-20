Nearly 200 runners on Saturday participated in the Guam Rugby Club 48th Annual Håfa Marathon. The 13.1-mile mettle tester started at the Andersen Air Force Base front gate, wound though Two Lovers Point and finished at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon.

Leading from wire to wire, a lonely Ryan Matienzo blitzed the competition.

“I hoped I would have someone to run with me, but I ended up running it alone,” said Matienzo, who finished in 1 hour, 13 minutes, 17 seconds. “I had to focus on my own pace, and I used this race as a tuneup run for my upcoming Saipan Marathon next month.”

Enjoying the race, Matienzo cited excellent conditions and a challenging course.

“The weather was perfect,” he said. “But the last 2 miles were tough because of the gradual incline that started before the Fiesta Resort. The downhill at the Westin was long and tough, too.”

For Kris Lawrence, who finished first place in the Female Division, the Håfa Marathon was a necessary tuneup for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.

Entering the race with calculated fatigue, Lawrence created a condition as close as possible to the team trials.

“I wanted to simulate the last half of the marathon,” said Lawrence, who finished in 1:24:12. “The plan was to go into this race with tired legs, so I ran hard on Tuesday and Thursday.

“I wanted to run a 1:25 in the Håfa, but I finished the race in 1:24. Now I feel confident that I can put on a good performance in Atlanta.”

Agreeing with Matienzo, Lawrence also enjoyed the challenge of the final hill and felt inspired as she powered through hotel row.

“I think adding the small hill along Tumon made things a bit tougher, but, honestly, I loved running past all the hotels, so it was enjoyable for me.”

With the 48th Håfa Marathon dedicated to Marisa David Peroy, a GRC member who died Jan. 28, the finish line was aglow with her surviving family members cheering on the finishers.

“I never had a chance to meet Marissa, but seeing the love the entire island has had for her shows me that she was an incredible wife and mother, and a kind friend to everyone she met.”