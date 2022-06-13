When Ryan Matienzo decide to enter the 2021 Guam National Triathlon Championship, he did so hoping to finish strong.

“This was my very first triathlon race. No experience how to race it and what to do,” Matienzo recalled.

He had the help of his buddy Caloi Baguyo and together they targeted a time that would put them in the top three slots. Finishing in the top three would mean Matienzo would qualify for the national team and compete in the Pacific Mini Games.

With that in mind, on Aug. 22, 2021, 37-year-old Matienzo powered through the course and found himself on the other side of the finish line obliterating his goal. Not only did he finish strong, he finished first, which isn’t a bad way to start one’s triathlon career.

“I think I will never forget this race,” Matienzo said. “My very first triathlon race and surprise me with the results, to become the national champion.”

While it was his first triathlon, Matienzo is no stranger to running, cycling and swimming. He’s competed in countless races on Guam and in other parts of the world. Running is what he primarily loves to do.

But he’s also kept busy swimming and cycling, staying active as he recovered from running. Around 2016, he decided to join some cycling races for fun.

“Never really thought of focusing on it,” Matienzo said.

He incorporated swimming into his repertoire in 2019 and last year, he decided he wanted to be able to swim nonstop. That would be his goal. So he recruited his friend Elaine Kwok to help him. By refining his swimming skills, he’d be in good standing to join the national triathlon team.

“What made me decide to join the triathlon was my cycling was getting better. Due to lockdown I was able to ride more with my co-workers after work, and started noticing my cycling is much better than before,” Matienzo said. He also rode with the Siklista cycling group and they helped him prepare for road races.

He went into his first triathlon with a goal in mind but less pressure since it was his first time. Matienzo said since he hadn’t spent as many years swimming, he knew he would lose some time in that area.

“I think I was 12 minutes behind out of the water,” he recalled. “I was so happy when I got out of the water.”

His confidence was high as he hopped on his bike.

“What helped a lot I think was my cycling and running was my strongest out of the three disciplines,” Matienzo said.

He had trained for this and it paid off.

Coming off the win, Matienzo said there’s a lot of room for improvement now that he’s finished his first triathlon.

The Yigo resident has his sights set on the Mini Games.

His focus is sharpened. Knowing he will be competing with athletes from the other Pacific islands and countries, Matienzo said, “The pressure is there because a lot of these athletes are in the pro level.”

Between now and June 17, Matienzo is working on improving his swimming and continuing to build on his running and cycling skills. It won’t be easy but fortunately, Matienzo has a history of strong performances and a strong support system.

“I would like to thank all my sponsors that always there to support me with all my races. Community First Federal Credit Union, Hornet Sports, Run Guam, Podium Guam, Nissan Motoring in Guam. Also to my Pro cycling Team ECT Euro Cycling Trips, @Elitewheels,” he said.

Matienzo has high hopes for the Mini Games.

He said for the Mini Games, he’s looking to get up on the podium alongside fellow athletes, improve his swim and finish with a strong run.

If his first triathlon was any indication of Matienzo’s drive and determination, his performance at the Mini Games will be one to watch.

Matienzo will race in the triathlon on June 20 in Rota and the half-marathon in Saipan on June 25.