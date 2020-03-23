Matt Arceo's NCAA D1 baseball career on hold

Good things were happening right before the global crisis shut down practically every social industry on the planet.

Matt Arceo, an NCAA Division 1 baseball player with Guam roots, was lighting up the scoreboard at Towson University in Towson, Maryland.

Before the season ended due to the coronavirus crisis, the redshirt sophomore was riding a six-game hitting streak and was leading the Tigers with a .395 batting average. Just 15 games into the season, the NCAA, and all of the other collegiate sports organizations pulled the plug, sidelining more than 460,00 athletes.

“The season ending because of COVID-19 is very disappointing," Arceo said. “Not to be selfish, but I was on fire at the plate. My confidence level was high, and when everything is going your way, you feel great and don’t want it to end. …

“I was seeing the ball well. … It didn’t matter: outside pitch, I went opposite field: inside pitch, I pulled.”

With a laser focus on baseball, and things falling into place on the diamond, the left-handed outfielder didn’t comprehend the magnitude of the pandemic, nor its impact.

“Being a college student, I have to be honest, I don’t watch TV, and I’m not aware with life outside college, and baseball,” he said. "Truthfully, I ate and slept baseball.”

After a team briefing and researching the pandemic, Matt Arceo reached out to his parents, Jerry and Beverly, to see if everything was alright.

“I called my parents to see how they’re during," Matt Arceo said. "My dad said, ‘It’s bad, your season might be done.' "

Shortly thereafter, nationwide, collegiate sports were canceled.

“Things just got real,” Matt Arceo thought to himself, but he knew there were more important things to consider.

“My life and my family members are way more important than the season,” he said. “We have to beat this virus as a nation, so we can get back to our normal lifestyle.”

Arceo, in the past, has overcome adversity and knows he will survive this too. Five years ago, his dreams of being selected on Team USA as a 15-year-old, were dashed, but he knew he had the skills to play at a high level.

After another setback due to Tommy John surgery, the big-time baller was ready to spread his wings, his conviction for playing at the D1 level as strong as ever.

“Regardless of your situation, hard work, willpower, and determination can always help you live your dreams,” said Jerry Arceo, Matt’s Father, a former member of the AK Islanders and Pepsi Giants in the early 90s. Jerry Arceo, a name still batted around in the Guam Major League locker rooms, was a gold medalist at the 1994 Micronesian Games.

“He came close to hanging up the cleats when the doctor told him he had to get UCL surgery in his senior year of high school,” said Jerry Arceo, explaining that his son had seen adversity.

“As a matter of fact, he went to a D3 school to attend and play ball. … But, something changed during the road to recovery. He knew he was a D1 player, and wanted to prove to himself, and others,” Jerry Arceo said.

Matt Arceo, a valuable asset, impressed coaches.

“His name got out there, from Maryland down to Tennessee,” Jerry Arceo said. “Several coaches came out to see him play and saw what they liked.

“They said he was a tough out, hits the ball well, decent arm, great speed, and understands his game, offensively and defensively.”

With the surgery behind him and a short but sweet taste of collegiate baseball still on his tongue, Matt Arceo, like the rest of the nation, turned his attention toward the pandemic.

“My dad said, ‘Look on the bright side, you have another year to get stronger,” Matt Arceo recalled. “Look what you have done in the past year. Now, you have more time to work on everything: speed, arm strength, and power.’ That just got me more excited.”

Matt Arceo, back home in Virginia, is adapting to the new normal: online courses, social distancing, and preparing for the future.

“Now, I kinda know what it’s like to play D1 baseball, and I will take the opportunity to work harder during the next couple (of) months so I can be a better me for next season,” Matt Arceo said.