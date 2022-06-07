For the past two years, youth football had been canceled but the Windward Memorial Hal’s Angeles appeared sharp as ever in Saturday’s 2022 Triple J Auto Guam National Youth Football Federation season-opener against the visiting Raiders.

In front of a capacity crowd, the Matua Division Angels defeated the Raiders 35-12. For the Angels, Rieko Mendiola scored two rushing touchdown, while Justin Sablan, Ezrah Acovera and Brock Aguon scored one rushing touchdown apiece.

Leading 29-0 at halftime, the Angels scored one more touchdown in the second half before surrendering two Raiders’ rushing TD’s.

Mendiola, the Angels’ quarterback, also threw for close to 100 yards. He shared that he was excited to be playing football again.

“It feels good being back,” he said. “We’ve been wanting to play long time.”

Mendiola, who scored the first and third touchdowns, attributed his scores to listening to his coaches.

“So, we did a wedge and we were close to the goal line,” he said. “My coach wanted me to run up the middle, and I did what he said in practice. We did it, and I made it.”

Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post that his goal was to score one touchdown. With a pair of six-point runs, he exceeded his expectations.

After Mendiola’s first TD, Acovera turned a broken play into his first-ever touchdown. As the ball lay on the turf, the youngster picked it up and ran in for a score. Accompanying Acovera’s score, the linebacker finished with six sacks.

“It actually feels good to score a touchdown because I never scored a touchdown before,” said Acovera, who has been playing football since he was six years old. “It actually feels amazing!”

Sablan was also excited after scoring his touchdown, but, more than anything, he used the experience as preparation for high school football.

“I really want to get ready for high school football,” he said. “And I know I'm not ready, so I'm gonna keep practicing.”