The Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation semifinals playoff game at Tiyan football field ended somberly Sunday, as all players from the Fåha Outlaws and Hal’s Angels kneeled and huddled together as an injured Outlaws defender was being tended to after a serious injury.

At the time of the injury, the Outlaws led 8-0 and there was about 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in regulation. Facing a fourth and goal from the Outlaws’ 25-yard line, a position the Angels found themselves in after a pair of 10-yard penalties marched them backwards, quarterback Preston San Nicolas threw a Hail Mary into the end zone. Making a play on the pass, the Outlaws’ Daniel "DJ" Glen Salas Jr. was kneed in the head by a teammate and knocked unconscious. Quickly, off-duty Guam Fire Department personnel and coaches rushed to Daniel Glen Salas Jr.'s aid and 911 was called.

"He just wanted to make sure that nobody caught it," said Justin Cruz, Outlaws head coach.

"That kid deserves so much respect," he said, adding that Daniel Glen Salas Jr. is "a coach's dream."

"To see a kid like that go down, it hurts," Cruz said.

Approaching, but in the distance, sirens blared as first responders neared Tiyan field. About 15 minutes after the initial 911 call, a fire truck and ambulance arrived to treat and stabilize the stricken Outlaw.

After the game, Cruz told The Guam Daily Post that Daniel Glen Salas Jr. had been knocked unconscious, came to, and experienced seizures. He also said that, before Daniel Glen Salas Jr. was taken away in an ambulance to a hospital, he was alert and responsive.

During a phone interview early Monday morning, Cruz told the Post that Daniel Glen Salas Jr. was in good spirits and called him to find out if they had won the game. He said that one of the team's coaches with base access checked on him and reported that Daniel Glen Salas Jr. spent the night in the hospital, had a clear CT scan and was waiting for one more test before he could be released from the hospital. Cruz reported that Daniel Glen Salas Jr. will not be able to compete in the championship game but will be on the sidelines cheering on his team.

The Matua game

In a game plagued with more penalties than clean plays, both teams’ defenses were playing inspired football, and neither team allowed their opponent's offense to find the end zone.

Late in the second quarter and with the Outlaws inside the Angels’ red zone, the Angels’ Jude John Salas recovered a fumble. With time set to expire in the first half, San Nicolas took a knee.

Late in the third quarter and with the Angels on the Outlaws' 4-yard line, Outlaws’ T’andre Salas created a fumble and teammate Ryan Cole Luzanta recovered and ran for a 96-yard touchdown. Tacking on the 2-point conversion, William Alexander Dulla drilled the point after try through the uprights.

"The only thing I needed to do was listen to my coaches and blitz," said T'andre Salas, sharing insight on how he caused the fumble. "I was just searching for the ball."

Late in the fourth quarter and with four minutes remaining, the Angels’ Brock Aguon completed a 40-yard run. Then, a completed to pass from San Nicolas to Ezrah Acovera set up first and goal. Aguon, on a run, advanced to the Outlaws' 5-yard line but a series of penalties deleted 20 yards.

Although there was still time remaining, in what proved to be the last play, the game ended with Daniel Glen Salas Jr.'s injury.

Visibly shaken by his teammate's injury, Luzanta said his team is ready for the championship game.

"The team is strong enough as it needs to be," he said.

Last season, the Outlaws finished the regular season and missed the playoffs. This year, after a complete 180, they are one game away from winning it all.

"I'm super proud. Nobody expected us to be here," Cruz said.

"All it came down to today was heart. That's what DJ gave us, too," he said.

With the win, the Outlaws advance to the championship game where they will take on the undefeated Guåhan Eagles. The Eagles made it to the finale by shutting out the Guam Packers 24-0 on Saturday.

Metgot semifinals

The Hal’s Angels gave the Fåha Outlaws more than they could handle, with tremendous defense and three touchdowns from Justice Alcantara filling up the score sheet. In a game that was also played in Tiyan, the Angels ousted the Outlaws 41-13. With the win, the Angels are headed to the championship game where they will take on the Southern Cowboys. The Cowboys, punching their ticked to the show, defeated the Eagles 6-0 on Saturday.

"We might become back-to-back champions," said Alcantara, a seventh grader who scored three touchdowns.

With big defensive plays from the Angels’ Landon Shinohara and Cooper Oakley, the Hal’s squad kept the Outlaws out of the end zone, pushing them backwards and making their presence felt.

Early in the first quarter, Angels quarterback Apollo Moylan handed off to Alcantara who blew through the Outlaws’ secondary for a 25-yard touchdown. Kaden Lee Medler drilled the 2-point conversion.

On the Outlaws' next set of downs, Shinohara sacked Outlaws quarterback Ghesan Gaje for a big loss. The play resulted in a a turnover on downs, which led to a quick Angels score.

Wasting little time, Moylan connected to a wide-open Kaden Lee Medler, who caught then ran for a 25-yard touchdown.

Facing a 14-point deficit but still in the first quarter, with plenty of time to chip away at the lead, Outlaws’ Nekhi Freeman ran 50 yards for a touchdown. Cooper Oakley, with a score-saving tackle, denied the 1-point conversion.

In a highlight-reel, big-play game filled with defensive stops and long-yardage touchdowns, the Angels’ Noah Mendiola sacked Gaje.

With possession switching to the Angels, Alcantara scored his second touchdown.

In the third quarter and with a 20-6 lead, Kaden Lee Medler hauled in a pass and ran for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Outlaws, with a 50-yard touchdown strike from Gaje to Freeman, answered back, but there was no stopping the Moylan to Alcantara connection or the Angels' special teams.

Deep in the fourth quarter and with the game out of the Outlaws’ reach, the Angels blocked a punt and took over on the Outlaws 5-yard line. With the end zone in sight, the Angels punched in another score.

With time winding down on the Outlaws' season, they trailed 34-13.

The Angels, with enough time for a final score, converted a 55-yard pass play from Moylan to Alcantara.

"I helped carry my team to get the win," Alcantara said.

Manha semifinals

In a game featuring the league's youngest division of contact football, the Angels defeated the Cowboys 14-6. With the win, the Angels advance to the championship game where they will take on the Guåhan Eagles. The Eagles, in their semifinals game Saturday, defeated the Guam Packers 7-6.

"I'm very pleased to go and represent the Angels for the Manhas," said Angels head coach SP Phillips. "We came out, we played pretty sound, made a few mistakes, but they did it."

From the opening play and throughout the first half, the Angels advanced unabatedly as the Cowboys defenders struggled trying to slow down their opponent’s offense.

The Angels’ Ryder Izayah Salas, who scored both of his team’s touchdowns, turned a 29-yard run into a 6-point score. The Angels’ Landen Kole Medler tacked on the 1-point conversion.

"We have a chance to win the championship," Ryder Izayah Salas said. "I just wanted to make those touchdown to get my team to the championship."

Phillips, proud of the whole team, commended Ryder Izayah Salas.

"He just comes to work and he works hard," Phillips said. "And when his number is called, he makes the most of it. He means a lot to our team."

Midway through the second quarter and clinging to a 7-nil lead, Angels quarterback, Landen Kole Medler, completed a short pass to Ryder Izayah Salas who ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Landen Kole Medler, calling his own jersey number, added the conversion.

With enough time remaining for several plays, the Cowboys’ Vincent Del Rosario scored a 5-yard touchdown run. The Cowboys’ Brayden Jude Taimanglo scored the extra point.

As of press time, the league had not announced the playoff schedule. This story will be updated when the schedule is announced.