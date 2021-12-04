Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School Seahawks cross-country runner Jadyel Rink has finished the season with a treasure trove of first-place finishes and is ready to see if he has what it takes to become an All-Island champion.

Jadyel Rink, on Thursday, led McCool’s boys middle school team to an 18-37 win over the Santa Barbara Catholic Middle School Spartans at Two Lovers Point.

While his 8 minutes, 53 seconds, wasn’t his fastest time this season, Jadyel Rink is poised and ready for the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Middle School All-Island Cross-Country Meet, which is scheduled for Dec. 13 at Harvest Christian Academy in Toto.

After Thursday’s meet, Jadyel Rink told The Guam Daily Post that he wasn’t as prepared as he should have been for the day’s race.

“I wasn't in the best shape and I wasn't fully prepared for the race,” he said. “My legs were hurting once I got to that hill, but I definitely think I still did good today,” said the 13-year-old eighth grader.

Jadyel Rink said that the night before the race he “didn't eat the healthiest.”

“I had chips and stuff before bed,” he said.

Jadyel Rink also shared that he learned from the mistake and will eat healthier before All-Island.

“I think that next time I have to make sure I'm doing the things I can before the meet so I'm prepared,” he said. “I really did want to beat my PR, but I didn't get that close.”

“I have to make sure that I'm the healthiest and in the best condition I can be before I run,” Jadyel Rink added.

While Jadyel Rink’s previous personal record remains, four seconds faster than his latest effort, he is proud to represent his school, but even more determined to dazzle his brother. His brother, Alex Rink, is the reigning IIAAG high school boys cross-country champion.

Alex Rink, on Nov. 18, in 18:16.08, set a new personal record as he claimed the top spot at the high school All-Island race.

“My main thing that keeps me going my best is probably trying to impress my brother,” Jadyel Rink said.

“I think I’ve impressed him over the last couple of meets,” he said.

When Jadyel Rink was in sixth grade, he competed in cross-country, but posted times that were less than impressive. And with the 2020 season getting canceled due to coronavirus concerns, his motivation remained low. But now, in his final year of middle school, he is more determined than ever.

In 2021, in his first race after nearly two years, Jadyel Rink placed first and has been driven by that success ever since.

“After I won the first race, it gave me motivation,” he said. “Because, in my sixth grade year, I never really did good. I was one of the worst on the team."

“If you work hard enough, you can really do good,” he added.

In less than a year, Jadyel Rink will move on to Guam High School and will be under the direction of coach Joe Taitano, who has led the Panthers to back-to-back championship seasons.

Jadyel Rink shared that following in his brother’s footsteps, literally, weighs on him, but he is determined to make his family and coaches proud.

Neal Kranz, who has coached both Rinks, expects greatness from the younger brother.

“I expect him, first off, to be a solid member of the team, and then within a couple years, be leading that team” said Kranz, McCool boys and girls head cross-country coach. “He'll be up there working with coach Taitano, who is an awesome coach, and I have all the respect in the world for him. If there's someone that can develop him in running, it's going to be him. So, what a great pair to have.”

Jadyel Rink said that he has "set a good example, because I am his brother."

“I don’t want to go into high school and not do good,” he added.

The team is shaping up

From the start of the 2021 cross-country season to now, Jadyel Rink said, he sees great improvement in the team - a vast difference from the talented, but raw, team that didn't know very much about pacing and competing.

“When I first showed up to the first practice, and a couple of practices after that, they seemed like they were fresh,” he said. “They didn't know how to pace themselves or anything. But over the practices and meets, I've seen that they really did get better.”

Kranz shard that he is impressed with how both teams have taken to direction.

“The kids are great. They're working super hard, and I'm very proud of the results,” Kranz said. “Every time, we keep track of their times, and their times keep improving. Some runners are very serious. Some runners are first-timers, but, all told, it's an excellent team. It's a very fun experience being with them, too, because they're very good kids.”

Kranz shared that he is excited for All-Island, excited to see how his student-athletes perform, not as a team, but as individuals.

“All-Island is an individual race,” Kranz said. “It’s not a team race at all.”

Kranz, who has known Jadyel Rink since he was a third grader, and coached Alex Rink in middle school, sees similarities in the two runners, mostly in their drive and determination.

“I was a third grade teacher when he was in my class,” Kranz said. “He has always been focused. He's always kind of known what he wants to do, and it's the same way with Alex.”

“They're just very, very focused. When they have a goal, they really drive hard for it, and you can see the results. There's no question, they’re excellent runners, and they got there because of their work," added Kranz

Santa Barbara girls edge McCool

In the day’s most competitive girls race, the Spartans defeated the Seahawks 24-31.

With Santa Barbara’s Mia Chloe Decano (11:50) and Donna Entera (11:59) finishing one-two, the Spartans and Seahawks took turns crossing the finish line. But after Madison Lim crossed the finish line in 13:44, the Spartans locked up the win.

“I am excited to know that, representing my school, that my team was able to win,” Decano said.

“We had our hopes up, but we definitely weren't pessimistic about it,” said Decano, sharing her feelings entering the meet. “But we were unsure that we'd win, for sure, but, we definitely did have high hopes.”

Decano also shared that the course was difficult, and it took a while before she felt comfortable.

“I'm used to training on flat ground rather than going onto grass,” she said.

Decano, who will be competing for her school at All-Island, is curious to see see how she measures up against the league’s fastest runners.

She is also a bit fearful.

“I feel a bit scared and nervous. But, overall, I feel pretty comfortable,” she said.

Entera said that she wishes she had run faster, but the uneven terrain got to her as well.

And despite finishing second, Entera is happy for Decano’s top-of-the-podium performance.

“We get along with each other very well,” Entera said. “During races, we always push each other to do better, like how we did this race. I just support her, even though she became first.”