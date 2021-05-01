With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association 3-1/2-week basketball season set to begin May 3, the McDonald’s Preseason Basketball Tournament affords student-athletes an extra chance to compete and get back into shape, both actions curtailed by yearlong government restrictions.

On Thursday night, in Day 2 competition, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys varsity basketball team kicked off play with a 65-42 win over the Notre Dame High School Royals. In game No. 2, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars varsity team defeated the Okkodo high School Bulldogs 58-42. Completing the evening of blowouts, St. Paul Christian School Warriors girls varsity squad crushed the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 72-33.

In the evening’s opener, JFK’s Amram Yobei and Jeremiah Kintoki combined for a 30-point performance. Yobei, with a pair of 3-pointers, finished with 16 points. Kintoki, who led the Islanders to the 2020 ISA boys title, scored six of his 14 points from beyond the arc. Leading the Royals’ offensive effort, Bryce Chargualaf dropped in nine points, Shawn Lampero scored eight.

“My shots are just falling from outside,” said Yobei, a 17-year-old senior. … “This is my last year. I’ve been playing since my freshman year and I wanted to come out strong a bring home a championship for the team.”

One of the last times Kintoki played in a competitive game was in March 2020, where the sharpshooter’s 18-point performance helped bury the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in the championship game, 80-68. Fourteen months later, his lack of play during the pandemic was obvious, but a strong foundation exists, ready for the rebuild.

Kintoki said that during the coronavirus pandemic that he tried to stay as fit as possible by shooting on a basket at his house, but he mostly stayed inside, his parents not wanting the talented baller to risk catching COVID-19.

“I never go out because my parents are kind of strict with this COVID stuff,” said Kintoki, one of a handful of players to wear a mask during play.

“I just started when the season started,” he added. … “I have to regain all of my playing skills. These past few months, I have been lacking. Last week, when practice started, that’s when I started grinding.”

With only a week or two to practice for the season, Kintoki already likes the team’s effort.

“Tonight, we all came out with a good energy,” he said. … “We’re pretty much getting used to all of our teammates before the regular season.”

In the season opener, JFK will play St. Paul at 7 p.m., Monday at JFK.

In 2020, public and private school basketball leagues were split, with interleague play only taking place in a postseason tournament. While ISA and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam are still estranged, all team’s will be playing in the ISA league. For Kintoki, whichever league he plays in, it’s all the same. He just wants to win.

“We pretty much just go out and get the dubs,” he said.

In the night’s second game, the Cougars came out storming against the Bulldogs. Running the offense and controlling tempo, Academy junior Mia Taitano drained 25 points.

“It’s all thanks to my teammates, they trusted me with the ball tonight,” Taitano said. “And it was a team effort on the defensive end. I got our offense going.”

While the Bulldogs struggled in transition and field goal percentage, the Cougars found their rhythm early, remaining intense for the entire 32 minutes. With Taitano bringing the ball up the court and drawing the double team, open teammates turned her assists into buckets.

“That switch from offense to defense, defense to offense, is where we win or lose,” Taitano said.

Helping the Cougars’ cause, Myka-Jo Terlaje finished with 17 points and Oriana Sevilla dropped in 10 points, including a first-quarter ending shot from beyond the arc to reclaim the lead, 14-11.

“I know they are capable of making the shot, so I trust them,” said Taitano.

Early in the second quarter, Okkodo’s floor general Vanezza Gustilo drained uncontested, back-to-back 3-pointers, forcing Academy head coach Jimmy Yi to burn a timeout. With nine points in the quarter, all from range, Gustilo’s shooting kept the Bulldogs in the game.

Gustilo, in the quarter, scored all nine of her points from 3-point land.

Back on the floor, the teams battled, Okkodo’s Alaya Fontanilla nailing a game-tying 3-pointer. Fontanilla, with 10 points, finished with a pair of 3-pointers.

But every time Okkodo stepped up play, the Cougars matched and surpassed the intensity. And with one second remaining in the half, Taitano swished a 3-pointer.

With a short, one-minute intermission between halves, momentum remained with Academy. As Okkodo tried to match the Cougars’ intensity, missed transition layups and poor shot selection plagued the Bulldogs. As Okkodo faltered, Academy remained hot, Sevilla draining a shot from beyond the arc. Still in the third quarter, with one second remaining, Terlaje drained a long, two-point shot at the buzzer.

Leading 55-33, the Cougars breezed to victory as they prepare for their next opponent and the start of the regular season.

Academy, in their season-opener, will take on ND on their home court in Hagåtña at 7 p.m.