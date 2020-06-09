Father Duenas Memorial School’s Morgan McKenna signed a commitment letter Friday morning to play for Muskingum University.

Along with his mother, Miriam Capistrano, McKenna was joined by Sang Hoon Kim, Guam Football Association Technical Director, and Ross Awa, GFA Assistant Technical Director, to witness McKenna’s first step toward becoming a playing athlete for the Fighting Muskies, a Division III school in the Ohio Athletic Conference. McKenna plans to depart Guam to Ohio in August and take up pre-pharmacy at the Ohio college.

“I’m very pleased to congratulate another player from the Guam national program moving on to play intercollegiate soccer,” Kim said. “Not everyone can play at the intercollegiate level, and I commend Morgan for his efforts over the years to reach this next level in his development.

“I couldn’t pass it up and I did everything I needed to do to be accepted to the college. I submitted my application and I also sent my highlight video to Coach Adam (Ponder),” said McKenna, who has always dreamt of playing collegiate soccer as a step towards a professional career. “I was also fortunate to receive an affordable tuition rate through financial assistance from the university.”

As part of GFA’s efforts to expand their U.S. College Network, McKenna was able to communicate directly with Adam Ponder, Men’s Soccer Team Head Coach at the university, last month during a Zoom virtual meeting. The virtual meeting included Karl Dodd, men’s national team head coach, and several other players from Guam’s U19 Men’s National Training Squad.

“I would like to see even more players from Guam move up through the Elite Player pathway and I encourage all players who dream of playing at the highest level to take advantage of opportunities at GFA to help them achieve their goal,” Kim said..

A member of the Wings FC as a youth and later Manhoben Lalahi in the island’s premiere soccer league so as his skills grew, McKenna was a standout athlete who played at several international competitions as part of his venture with the Guam Youth National Program.

McKenna was first called up to play for Guam at the AFC U16 Championship Qualifier in Indonesia in September 2017, and, in July, the following year, he also played for Guam at the EAFF U15 Boys Tournament in China, PR. McKenna also was part of the U17 National Team that hoisted the 2018 Marianas Cup trophy in October. In Saipan, McKenna was Guam’s fifth and final kicker during the tournament’s U17 Boys Competition penalty kick shootout, making his shot to seal Guam’s win after both teams finished 4-4 in regulation time.

Last year, McKenna played for the Guam U19/U23 National Team in the 2019 Marianas Cup held at GFA in July. In November, he was called up for the Guam U19 National Team that competed at the AFC U19 Championship Qualifier in Vietnam.

“I would like to thank GFA, my parents, coaches, and friends for supporting me through the process of playing college soccer and improving as a player in general,” McKenna said.

