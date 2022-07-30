Guam’s Billionna Reyes has always wanted to get into the world of acting. With her athletic background in rugby, there’s no better combination of the two than professional wrestling.

Reyes, who is the wife of professional rugby player Joedee Reyes, is living her dream as a pro wrestler with the Women of Wrestling promotion owned by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss.

After taking the supportive role of her husband’s pro rugby career, it’s her time to take center stage with her acting and athletic background as a professional wrestler.

The Guam Sports Network reached out to "Tiki Chamorro" for this exclusive question and answer session. Below, in a Q&A format, are the questions and responses.

Q&A

Question 1: How did the name Tiki Chamorro come about?

Answer 1: The name Tiki comes from my poi fire dancing background and Chamorro are the people from Guam. So, put it together and you get me. Being able to represent home means so much, specially when you come from a small island, trying to make it in the entertainment business.

Q2: Is your dream of acting and your athleticism a perfect fit for this new gig?

A2: It truly is. I’m very blessed and fortunate to have been able to try out for WOW and make it this far. There’s a lot of work you have to put in both physically and mentally and WOW provides that safe place for me to excel in both aspects.

Q3: Did you ever imagine that you would be in professional wrestling?

A3: LOL, no. I personally didn’t grow up watching wrestling. I was more into being in and playing other sports. I did know of wrestling and who "The Rock" (Dwayne Johnson) and other wrestlers were, but not until this year did I fall in love with it. So, if you told me I would be a professional wrestler when I grew up, I would have questioned it, but I wouldn’t have been surprised either.

Q4: How does professional wrestling compare or contrast to rugby?

A4: Rugby and wrestling actually go hand in hand. I put my body on the line in rugby just as I do in wrestling. Like any other sport, you train and train so you are best prepared to step into the field/ring when challenges arise. So in that way, that’s how it compares. How it contrasts would have to be that rugby is all about being a team. You have 15 players working for a common goal, while wrestling is only you and your opponent.

Q5: How do you explain to your family back on Guam about your new career?

A5: It’s funny to tell them I’m a professional wrestler, more so because I’m still getting used to saying it. Some days I even have to pinch myself. But for the most part, they are always supportive and rooting me on. I think they know I do multiple things and are just supportive with whatever I’m currently doing.

Q6: Since you’ve sacrificed for your husband’s career, how has that role changed and how important is it that he supports your new career?

A6: Joedee and I have the same mentality when it comes to chasing your dreams. Go wholeheartedly for what you want and we would always be there to support and encourage each other. I wouldn’t necessarily say the roles have changed. He still plays rugby, both tackle and touch. I’m just a little bit busier at the moment with wrestling incorporated into our schedule. As for him supporting me, he’s always been my No. 1 supporter, besides my family. He sees and knows how hard I work in whatever I put my mind to, and always reminds me of how far I’ve come. So, yeah, my husband is pretty amazing when it comes to being supportive.

Q7: How can this inspire young girls from Guam?

A7: I hope to inspire young girls by showing and letting them know that you can be and do anything you want. That although you come from a small island, don’t be afraid to chase your dreams. Also, that if they ever need advice or guidance to reach out. I want to be the person that I needed when I watched TV and didn’t see anyone that looked like me.

Q8: How will you represent your Guam heritage in the ring?

A8: I hope to represent Guam by showing how fun, vibrant, strong and caring I am. But also on the opposite side of that, when you get on my bad side that I can be a typhoon/tsunami in the ring.