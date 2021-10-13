Guam’s Austia "Tia" Mendiola had modest expectations when joining the team at San Diego Mesa College this past summer, especially as one of the team's shorter members. After 10 preseason games and five regular season games, the former ND Royal and three-time volleyball champion is helping her team to a 4-1 start in the California Community College Athletic Association and Mendiola has seen an ample amount of playing time, even starting a couple of games this season.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to get playing time at all, but I’ve seen a lot more minutes than I thought I would,” Mendiola admitted when asked about the spike in playing time.

Despite being one of the shortest members of the team, Mendiola said she was adamant about playing outside hitter in college. She said she was willing to do anything the team asked, but felt confident she had what it took to hit at the college level.

“I wanted to give the impression to my coach that I was always striving for the best. On the application, I always chose outside hitter. I’ll do whatever the coach asked or whatever the team needed, whether it be libero or hitting, but I told myself that I’d train (hard) to be an outside hitter,” said Mendiola.

On island, Mendiola was a standout on the volleyball court, leading the Royals to three interscholastic titles and representing Guam in international and regional competition – all while playing outside hitter. So, she wasn't ready to give up on the role that shaped her volleyball career, even if the height and speed of players at the college level have presented the most challenging situations for her yet.

Mendiola played in a wealth of off-island summer volleyball tournaments while being part of the Haggan Neni Volleyball Group throughout her middle and high school career. Seeing different styles of play while staying competitive in her own right during those summer tournaments has better prepared her for the collegiate level, she said.

“There wasn’t anything too surprising and shocking, but they do block different and it is a different system and we prioritize things differently," she said. "As always, adjusting to a new coaching system takes time, but the strategy now is playing and hitting smarter rather than hitting with power, like I was able to do in high school."

The only thing Mendiola said she wasn’t prepared for was the time it takes to travel to and from games, which could be anywhere between one to five hours per trip.

“I don’t think anything could prepare me for the traveling four hours to play a game, but I’m so lucky to have traveled and played out here before ever getting the chance to face [competition like this],” added Mendiola.

That, and the amount of free time she doesn’t have trying to balance school, sports and now a part-time job.

“I’m struggling,” laughed Mendiola when asked how she manages to find balance. “This really helped me understand what it’s going to take from me if I want to be successful in college and still play volleyball. I’m getting it done and I’m adjusting, but it took some time and my body was shot the first two weeks.”

Mendiola has become more than just an integral part of the team on the court, as her teammates embraced her from the minute she joined their ranks. They’d never met anyone from Guam before, she said, comparing their camaraderie to the type of bond she and her Guam teammates had.

“I am the first Guam person they’ve ever met, so it’s fun to be that rare friend in their lives. In terms of camaraderie, I’ve made some really good friends and, in a way, it reminds of how close my girls and I were at home. No one was being unwelcoming and everyone is in the same mindset.”

SD Mesa will wrap up regular season play on Nov. 17 in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference before a postseason run.