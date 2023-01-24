Surfers and bodyboarders took to the coastal waters of the boat basin in Hagåtña on Saturday, braving a large swell and big waves as they shredded in Guahan Napu Surf the Basin 2023.

After several competitive heats, the mother and son duo of Mae and Noa Mendiola claimed first place titles in their respective divisions. In Shortboard Division, Noa Mendiola bested Shane Pier and George Borges, who placed second and third, respectively.

In the Men's Bodyboarding Division, Jonathan Leon Guerrero carved his way to a first-place finish, Carl Dela Cruz delivered a silver-medal performance, and Joseph Santos finished in third place.

In the Women's Bodyboarding Division, Mae Mendiola finished first, Chanel Salazar came in second, and Ceidree Duenas revealed a bronze-medal showing.