The men’s beach volleyball team – Galen Baladia and Nick Shepherd – struggled in their opener Monday at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games at Crowne Plaza Resort Beach Inn in Garapan, Saipan.

In their morning opener against Samoa’s top seed, they dropped straight sets 21-8, 21-8. In the evening game against Kiribati, the men played better but still dropping both sets 21-18, 21-17.

Men’s coach Dave Rillera said the men are playing well and adjusting to beach play. The talent is always top caliber at these Games with several professional teams and islands boasting athletes with numerous years of competition experience.

“Everyone makes it out of pool play,” he said. “Galen as the veteran is pulling all the shots he can. Nick his first time ever is playing amazing.”

Beach volleyball athletes are at the mercy of the elements. The heat on Saipan has been a new level of hot and the winds are sometimes blistering. The paddlers have had to race in sometimes 30 knots.

“Let’s see how well these islands can last the week, the heat and winds and two games a day. This is how we train so we are ready to push when it’s time to shine,” Rillera said. “My words are also, is not how well you start it’s how well you finish.”

For the men to do well, it’ll be a tournament of adjustments.

“They both just need to know when to push and close the game,” he added.