Guam's golfers had a solid start Tuesday to their opening at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

The men's team holds a five-stroke lead and is sitting in first place after Day 1. The total of 215 held up against New Caledonia at 220 and Northern Mariana Islands at 233.

Redge Camacho, who is tied for the lead among all golfers, posted a 70 on the day. His teammates also had solid openers. Markus Nanpei posted 72, while Ivan Sablan had a 73 to go with Louie Sunga's 77 for the 215 total.

In the women's competition, the team is holding second, four strokes behind New Caledonia, the leader, and two strokes ahead of Tahiti, who was sitting in third with a one-day total of 244. Kayley Kang posted a total of 77, tied with New Caledonia's top two athletes.

On the women's side, Tyanna Jaco had a 79 on the day, while Rose Tarpley posted an 86 and Sarah Therrell closed the day on a 96.

After the competition, Camacho said he's enjoying the competition.

"The competition is great. Lot of solid players here. Glad to be out here with these guys to see how the game compares," he said.

It's his first time representing at the Mini Games, and he’s just enjoying the vibe.

“So far, it's awesome. Everyone is friendly here, but also competitive, which is what it’s all about,” he said.

Looking back on the day, he said the heat wasn’t too bad, but the wind made the course a little tougher, especially on the last nine holes.

“My mindset for the Games is to try and stay in the moment. It's a great experience out here and I'm enjoying every minute of it,” he said.

With Day 2 looming on the horizon, Camacho said he’s going to stick with the game plan.

“I'm just going to do the same thing I did (yesterday). Take my time and focus on the shot at hand. As an individual, I hope to keep playing well for the last three days,” he said. “I'm sure the team will do their best as well. We just have to stay patient and make minimal errors on the course and we'll be fine.”

He also wanted to ensure he thanked those who made it possible for him to compete.

“Just wanted to say thanks to my parents, family and friends. This wouldn't be possible without them,” he said.