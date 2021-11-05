Guam’s Jeff “Jrock" Mesa will square off against Brandon Apfel in December in the Ogitchidaa Fight Promotions OFP: Warrior Games 11 and it’s a match that Mesa is more than looking forward to.

“I feel this is the best I’ve ever been. Ready to prove it,” Mesa said.

Mesa and Apfel are the main fight of the night, which is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Wisconsin.

The 29-year-old Mesa is fighting in the featherweight class this time around.

“I’ve fought at this weight before but this is the first time I’ve fully accepted it as my fighting weight class, I outgrew bantamweight a while ago and crushed myself trying to hold onto it. In retrospect, it was more mental than anything,” Mesa said.

Mesa said, in the past two years, he’s only grown his abilities as a fighter, as an athlete, and as a person and he’s ready to show just how much he’s grown.

The past year of the pandemic had an unexpected effect on Mesa, he said. He and his coach, JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics, have joked that the lockdown was the best thing for Mesa.

“It gave me time to address things I didn’t know needed working on. It’s been great for me mentally and physically,” Mesa said. The lockdown brought on by the virus sharpened his focus, he said.

“It drowned out the noise and forced me to improve. Made me appreciate that I get to do what I love,” Mesa added.

Fighting is what he loves to do and it’s been a while since he’s returned to the arena. Mesa said he’s excited to get back in there.

Mesa said the fans can expect to see the best version of him in the upcoming bout.

His opponent, Apfel, is tough, Mesa said.

“But I know in my heart I’m a better fighter,” he said.

Guam fighters recently have had a couple of last-minute opponent changes in their bouts, which Mesa is not unfamiliar with. He’s had to deal with it before and said it’s part of the game.

“Face may change,” Mesa said. “Mission doesn’t.”