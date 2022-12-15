Messi, Argentina through to the final

He is inevitable. The little magician, Lionel Messi, continues to perform at the highest levels on the world’s biggest stage, scoring a goal and assisting another as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Luka Modrić’s Croatia. While it’s business as usual for the world’s greatest player it just happens to have occurred during a World Cup semifinal against 2018 finalists Croatia, who had to dispatch Brazil in their quarterfinal to earn this date with an Argentina team that is playing their best football of the tournament.

Croatia came out in a 1-4-3-3 formation with one holding and two advanced midfielders while Argentina came out in a 1-4-4-2. Croatia’s midfield three of Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, and Marcelo Brozović are world-class and have stamped their authority on every match of their World Cup so far. Kovačić and Modrić have the artistic freedom to dictate Croatia’s attack while Brozović has been a machine, working tirelessly to provide cover just about all over the pitch. Against Brazil, he managed to run a ridiculous 15.7 kilometers (9.8 miles) before being subbed out in the second extra time period. He set the current record for distance run in a World Cup match in his previous match against Japan where he ran 16.7 kilometers (10.4 miles), breaking a record of 16.3 kilometers (10.1 miles), which he himself set in 2018 during the semifinal against England.

Croatia on the front foot

Early in the match, the Croatian midfield was on the ascendancy as their numerical superiority in the middle of the park had the Argentines chasing shadows. Even when in possession, Argentina was finding it tough to solve the Croatian defense. The Croatians, set up defensively in a 1-4-5-1 in order to account for the width of the Argentine attack, pressed the Argentines on multiple occasions, forcing them to play back to quarterfinal hero, goalkeeper Emi Martinez, to find a way out of pressure.

Many wondered if the Argentine’s emotional quarterfinal victory over a well-coached Dutch side, that saw 16 yellow cards and one red card, would take its toll on the Albiceleste, and early on it looked like that may have been the case. As the Croatian midfield began to stamp their authority on the match, their ability to play in tight spaces and then out of pressure to switch the point of attack meant that the Argentina fullbacks had to cover a lot of ground as they stepped to put pressure on the ball carrier. Tactically, it looked as if the Croatians were the ones asking all the questions while the Argentines tried to find their footing in the match. To make matters worse, in the 19th minute, Messi could be seen bent over as he stretched and massaged his left hamstring, an image that no doubt had Argentine supporters holding their collective breaths.

While Messi appeared to be no worse for the wear, Croatia would surely be disappointed that they didn’t make use of their early dominance, missing the necessary precision on the final pass numerous times. On two occasions they were even able to dispossess Messi in the midfield, leading to counterattacks, but they weren’t clinical enough in their execution. At this level, the margins are so small and if you don’t take advantage of these types of scenarios, you are usually made to pay the price.

Croatians made to pay

In the 31st minute, Croatia was forced to play back to their keeper in order to keep possession of the ball. The keeper calmly played central to Brozović, who checked his shoulder before receiving to identify where the pressure would come from. He cheekily feinted as if he was going to play out to his left fullback and instead closed his body and took a touch toward his left and played out through his right center-back who then got the ball wide on the touchline to Modrić. Modrić was able to receive on the half-turn, which allowed him to face forward. He calmly put the ball between the legs of Argentine midfielder Mac Allister before finding the feet of his striker Andrej Kramarić.

Just like that, they were out of pressure as Kramarić was able to turn and play out through left fullback Borna Sosa who quickly got the ball to Ivan Perisić with space for him to attack. Perisić cut inside onto his right and looked like he was going to try to have a shot toward the back post but instead, he tried to chip Lisandro Martinez from a tight angle, getting it all wrong as the ball went out for a goal kick.

On the ensuing play, Argentina played out from the goal kick and got the ball to center-back Nicolás Otamendi with space in front of him. Otamendi tried to play into one of his central midfielders Leandro Paredes but he telegraphed the pass and Modrić got a foot on it. Unfortunately for Croatia, the ball got through and bounced kindly to Enzo Fernández. The failed interception by Modrić did enough to freeze his defenders as they looked to step their line up. Just as it got through to Fernández he was able to spot the run in behind by Julián Álvarez, who was in on goal one versus one with Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livaković. Álvarez was able to get a shot off before Livaković could get to him but it was softly hit and Croatian center-back Dejan Lovren was able to clear it out before it crossed the goal line. Unfortunately for Croatia, Livaković and Álvarez came together shortly after the shot and Italian referee Daniele Orsato blew his whistle, awarding a penalty to Argentina. Croatian players protested the call. Messi stepped up and waited for Orsato to blow his whistle, making no mistake with his penalty kick, hitting it with pace into the upper right portion of the goal, ultimately changing the course of this match with one kick of the ball.

As the best teams in the world do, Croatia quickly looked to answer, immediately putting pressure on the Argentine defense, pinning them back on top of their 18-yard box and finding their midfielders in the little pockets between the Argentine defensive and midfield lines. In the 38th minute, the Croatians earned another corner and put two on the ball, hoping to drag Argentine defenders out of the box to create more space for their attackers. Modrić chose to play to Brozović who was unmarked 20 yards out from goal in the wide channel. As soon as the ball was played, Álvarez, who was zone defending the near six-yard space, immediately released to put pressure to Brozović, just getting there in time to deflect his attempted cross. The ball landed on top of the 18-yard box as Argentina stepped out to clear their area.

Otamendi was the first to react to it and headed it clear and into the path of Messi. Brozović thought he could get to it as he was already in stride but Messi was too quick, just getting a foot to it and touching it into the path of the on rushing Álvarez. Álvarez picked the ball up just inside his own half with plenty of work left to do. As he sprinted toward the Croatian goal, Croatian right fullback Josip Juranović did his best to keep him in front and delay the attack to allow his teammates to recover. Argentine right fullback Nahuel Molina made an amazing forward run in hopes of providing support to Álvarez, in the end acting as a decoy and pulling a Croatian defender across with him which, ultimately, added to their defensive uncertainty. Both Juranović and help defender Sosa made plays on the ball as Álvarez entered the Croatian box, but they could only get a minimal touch on it, allowing it to bounce straight back into Álvarez’s path for him to volley home past a helpless Livaković making it 2-0 in the 40th minute. This second goal gave the Argentines all the confidence in the world, but they weren’t going to leave any doubt in this one, learning from their quarterfinal against the Netherlands where they led by the same score line, only to give up two goals after the 85th minute, having to earn their place in the semifinal via a penalty shootout. Croatia pressed as they tried to get a goal back before the halftime whistle but they were unsuccessful, resigned to going into the break down two goals to nil.

Second half

The second half saw Croatia come out with the urgency needed to get themselves back into the game. Unfortunately for them, Brozović "felt a muscular twinge" leading to him being substituted just five minutes into the half.

Losing his engine and bite in the midfield was a big blow to their team. That said, the Vatreni, as they’re known in their homeland, pushed forward looking for a goal as they continued to dominate possession, ending the game with 61% of the ball over the 90-plus minutes. Argentina was disciplined in defense, allowing the Croatians to keep possession in their own half as they dropped 10 to 11 players behind the ball, determined not to let anything come between them and a World Cup final.

In the 69th minute, Messi did only what Messi can do, as he turned what appeared to be an innocuous situation into the dagger goal that Argentina was hoping for. He received the ball in the wide channel just over the midfield line and raced toward the goal with Croatian center-back Joško Gvardiol tracking him the whole way. Gvardiol appeared to have done his job, getting goal-side of Leo, as he’s known worldwide, and forcing him to turn away from the goal, albeit briefly, before Messi quickly dropped his left shoulder, spinning past the much bigger defender and getting to the byline before cutting a perfect pass back to Álvarez who made no mistake from six yards out, all but putting the game out of reach and punching the Albiceleste’s ticket to their second World Cup final in eight years.

Messi earned his fourth Man of the Match award of this tournament, finishing with a goal and an assist, tying him with France’s Kylian Mbappé with five goals and the lead for the Golden Boot award, although he is officially ahead, courtesy of his three assists which serve as the tiebreaker.

What's next

The Argentines won’t have to wait long to find out who their final opponent will be as France will take on Morocco in the other semifinal later today. The Moroccans are coming into the match, only giving up one goal all tournament long, an own-goal against the Canadians in the group stage, and going on to defeat pre-tournament favorites Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages. The French are the defending world champions for a reason and are coming into this match the heavy favorites as they exude class in every single position on the pitch. No matter who makes it through, they will have to defeat an inspired Argentina side who no doubt will be supported by most of the rest of the world as so many want to see Messi lift the trophy in his last World Cup appearance, putting an exclamation on a terrific international career.