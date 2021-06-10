Mia San Nicolas signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Geneva College in Pennsylvania. The Golden Tornadoes compete in two divisions - NCAA Division III and National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I.

San Nicolas, an island standout in basketball, was named to the first team in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and was the unanimous MVP her senior year. She has represented the island at the junior and women’s national level in multiple international competitions.

San Nicolas, the daughter of Yvonne Speight and John San Nicolas, received her associate degree in Arts & Sciences from Wenatchee Valley College and will be attending Geneva to pursue a degree in Sports Medicine. Photo courtesy of Yvonne Speight