Mia San Nicolas had been a staple in the youth basketball scene while she was growing up, winning individual and team awards in every category as well as representing Guam in competitions abroad with the women’s national team. San Nicolas, since graduating from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam has taken her talents to Wenatchee Valley College to compete at the junior college level in Washington state.

Attending college in the states usually brings unique experiences for students from Guam, most learning to live on their own for the first time, thousands of miles from home. San Nicolas has taken these changes in stride as she has learned to navigate life on and off the court in her first year at Wenatchee Valley.

“The experience has been a great one. In addition to the structure of a collegiate basketball program, I have learned to be more independent, matured and have been able to experience the four seasons,” she said.

A huge part of her transition is how Wenatchee has welcomed her to its family with open arms.

“I am privileged to be a part of it,” she said. “The lifestyle of a collegiate athlete is a unique one. Your world is focused around school, strength training and basketball workouts.

"The team also has many get-togethers, both structured and unstructured, which allows more bonding.”

Prior to attending Wenatchee, San Nicolas knew she wanted to play basketball in college and took the necessary steps to get there. With the help of her family, she reached out to colleges in the different divisions including the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and NCAA Division II, along with junior colleges.

“Wenatchee is a small city, small campus, but has a very competitive basketball program," San Nicolas said. "The coach, Rachel Goetz, has a very structured system, which is in line with my basketball experience.”

With multiple Most Valuable Player awards as an Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougar and appearances with the women’s national team, San Nicolas has had a wide array of experience playing basketball. She now hopes to use her experience as a Wenatchee Valley College Knight to progress even further.

“The level of play is consistently higher than what I have been exposed to previously. The game is much more physical, the players are taller, and the pace of the game - offensively and defensively - is much faster,” said San Nicolas, a 6-footer.

Regardless of where she plays, San Nicolas’ focus stays the same.

“I want to be a great teammate and work hard on my game for my team,” she said. “There are several elements I believe that I have improved, such as my outside shooting, perimeter defense, free-throw shooting and overall physicality in my play.”

“I hope that this will help me not only perform at the college level, but also in representing Guam basketball in the future,” she added.

For athletes with the drive and motivation to compete in college, San Nicolas thinks finding the best fit is the most important thing.

“If your heart is to play college basketball, don’t limit yourself to a specific level of play, rather, find the best fit for you and your skill set,” she said.