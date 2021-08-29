Micah Hennegan named to Bob Jones Bruins soccer team

The Bob Jones University Bruins men's soccer team captured their first National Christian College Athletic Association Division II South Region Championship last season, but the team is ready to take the next step towards pursuit of a national title as the program released the 2021 season schedule.

"This schedule was designed to push us to grow," said Bruins interim head coach Greg Fulton in a press release. "Every game presents a unique challenge which I believe will prepare us well for the postseason."

Micah Hennegan, a resident of Barrigada, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men's soccer team roster for the 2021-2022 academic year. Hennegan is a sophomore majoring in business administration.

"I am very excited for this upcoming season," Hennegan said. "For me, personally I want to be able to earn a starting spot again and help my team win a national championship. I feel that we have the potential to do so and that we just have to put out 100% effort."

The Bruins had a dominant 2020 season despite battling through many of the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was unbeaten in region play during the regular season and outscored their region opponents 34-0.

Heading into the regional tournament, the Bruins continued their impressive play as the team shut out No. 4 Toccoa Falls College 7-0 before blanking No. 3 Trinity Baptist College 5-0 to capture their first region championship in program history.

The Bruins were ranked No. 1 in the NCCAA DII poll for most of the season and earned the No. 1 seed for the national tournament. The Bruins opened pool play with a 5-0 win over No. 6 Johnson University but the team was upset by No. 4 Randall University in overtime to end their championship hopes.

This season, the Bruins return to a full slate of games and will face a challenging schedule throughout the year. The team will play in four south region games, including a road match against rival Pensacola Christian College on Oct. 2 in Pensacola, Florida.

Later in the season, Oct. 12, the Bruins will play Furman University an NCAA DI team in Greenville, South Carolina. The season schedule also features several new opponents for the Bruins including Huntingdon College, Converse College, Mid Atlantic Christian University and Regent University. This year, the NCCAA DII South Regional Tournament will be played at Bob Jones University the weekend of Nov 3-6.

"We will be considered underdogs for many of these games and I am eager to see our guys reach deep and gain confidence," Fulton said. "It will be an exciting year as we chase our goal of a banner season. We're excited to get started."

The Bruins open up the regular season on Sept. 2 as the team faces Southern Wesleyan University in Central, South Carolina.

"I always look forward to playing great teams," Hennegan said. "I feel like the Guam National Team has prepared me well when it comes to playing world class teams like Japan, Korea or China.

"At the end of the day, the other team is just another player in a jersey. When that whistle blows to start the game, anything is possible."

