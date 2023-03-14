Micronesian athlete representatives arrived on Guam last Sunday to discuss common challenges and opportunities and map out priorities for 2023 and beyond. Representatives will be here until March 17.

The five-day discussion is a pilot athletes commission forum for the Micronesian subregion of the Oceania national Olympic committee.

The following nations have representation at the forum: Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Palau.

“The subregional Micronesian athletes’ forum looks at empowering athletes in the region to use the platform of sport to improve access to athlete opportunities,” said ONOC Secretary-General Ricardo Blas. “The forum will look at identifying the roles of athlete representatives and the athletes’ commission as key structures within the Olympic movement.”

Micronesia, as a region, faces a unique set of challenges, which include climate change, natural disasters, rising youth populations, gender inequality, and geographical isolation.

“While these challenges make it difficult for countries and (national Olympic committees) to work in sport, the Olympic movement offers pathways and priority areas for athletes to bring attention to the challenges,” Blas said.

During the forum, funding will be a key component of the discussion.

“Additionally, the forum will look at the various funding opportunities available for athletes, AC programs and AC priority areas,” Blas said. “These opportunities for athletes start at the international level and trickle down to the continental level and down to the national level.”