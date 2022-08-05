Less than a month away from Opening Day, the Triple J Auto and PONY Middle School Girls Softball League is having a tough time fielding teams.

To date, only four teams have signed up, but the league will still go on. However, organizers would like more teams to register.

Bill Bennett, the president of Guam Amateur Baseball Association and organizer of PONY Baseball Guam said that the league will start around Sept. 3. Games will take place at the Triple J Auto Guam Baseball Academy Field on the Okkodo High School campus.

“Participating schools only need to provide players, coaches and matching uniform tops with number,” said Bennett, encouraging interested schools to contact him for details. “The league fees and per-game cost will be sponsored by Triple J Enterprises and Guam PONY Softball.”

Bennett can be contacted at 671-483-6500 or ponyguambaseball.com. Mike Soderquist, the league’s public affairs officer, can also be reached at 671-858-1238.

“Schools should start planning now to recruit team coaches and active parents,” Bennett said. “Guam PONY Softball will fund the teams’ head coach, ... (tuberculosis) testing, police and court clearance, and first aid training."

Bennett said that the league is free for participants.

“Guam PONY Softball will provide softballs, game officials, and a safe, quality softball field,” added Bennett.

The middle school fast pitch softball games will be governed by the National Federation of High School Rules and are education-based for middle school and high school athletic competition, GABA said in a news release.

Sharing some details, Bennett said that the games will consist of seven innings, allowing the middle school student-athletes to further hone their fast pitch softball skills to prepare them for more advanced play in high school.