After exploding onto the 2021 pandemic-altered Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association softball season with a 34-2 onslaught against the Tiyan High School Titans, the George Washington High School Geckos are showing no signs of slowing down.

On Saturday, at their home diamond in Mangilao, the undefeated, first-place Geckos shut out the Guam High School Panthers 18-0. After 3-1/2 innings, before the game was called off due to the mercy rule, the Geckos had pitched a no-hitter and connected for five hits.

To date, the undefeated Geckos, at 7-0, have outscored their opponents 131-11.

“We trust each other and we’re pretty much like family,” said GW's Savannah Grant, explaining why the Geckos have been so ferocious this season.

In a game riddled with errors and free passes, Guam High starting pitcher Abigail Terry pitched a complete game, hit nine batters, walked four and was tagged with the loss.

Starting on the mound for the Geckos, Grant pitched one inning, struck out two and notched the win.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Geckos scored five runs off one hit, a 2-RBI single from Rhonamay Salvador.

With GW's Rocki-Jae Mesa at the plate and bases loaded, the all-star catcher walked in what proved to be the winning run, a free pass to Grant, who had reached third base safely.

After a successful first inning and with more than enough runs, the Geckos moved Grant to shortstop and tasked Salvador to finish the game in relief. After three innings of work, the senior pitched four strikeouts. Doing it from both sides of the diamond, she was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

“When I pitch, I try to pitch good. When I hit, I try to hit good,” she said. “As a senior, I wanted to make this the best, because this is my last year. I just want to have fun with my team.”

Grant said that the reason for the early switch was because she wanted to get back to her spot.

In the second inning, the Panthers had a chance to break up the no-hitter, but a sharply hit line drive was fielded by Grant, who, without skipping a beat, gunned down Amanda Espinal at first base.

“It’s in my mind, you just have to get the out. That’s the main goal,” Grant said. “I always tell myself to stay down, put my glove on the ground and keep running up to it."

In the bottom of the second inning, the Geckos produced 10 runs off four hits. Leading the charge, Joresha Quichocho pounded a 2-RBI triple to deep left field, followed by a 2-RBI single from Mesa and another 2-RBI single from Salvador.

In the top of the fourth inning, with two runners on base, both having received free passes, the game ended when Panthers reserve player Hina Delsierra hit a line drive down the third base line that tagged a baserunner in the leg for the automatic out.

In recent years, the Geckos have finished in third place. This year, they want more and are focused on finishing what they started.

They want a championship.

“I just think of how we were in the past and how we’re better now,” Grant said. “It just pushes us to do better. … Now that we’re up here, it’s a good feeling.”