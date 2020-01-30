After surrendering four runs in the first inning, the George Washington High School Geckos softball team cruised over the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

On Tuesday, during an Interscholastic Sports Association all-public-school battle, the Geckos smashed their way to the victory, 20-12.

Trailing early, in the second inning, the Geckos ignited for eight runs and never looked back.

“It feels good to get the win,” said Marcelina “Marci” Pangelinan, GW’s starting pitcher. “I know I fell behind a number of times, but I am really glad the team was able to bring in the runs,” she added, recalling last year’s slugfest, which ended in a 14-14 tie.

“These are the guys we tied with last year,” she said. “So, I’m glad we won. ”

In the first inning, with GW in the field, Pangelinan walked four batters, hit another, and gave up a double.

As Pangelinan’s nerves settled, quelled by tremendous run-support, the Geckos surged ahead.

In the fourth inning, with bases loaded, GW’s Savannah Grant and Joresha Quichocho tagged back-to-back RBI singles. Hungry for more, with a long double, Rocki Mesa cleared the bases.

In the Shark’s half of the fourth inning, trailing 17-4, Simon Sanchez chipped away at the daunting lead. As Pangelinan’s stuff avoided the strike zone, the sure-fire pitcher walked three. With the bases loaded, an RBI single from Carmen Gray pulled Sanchez within 10 runs.

As the game wore on, the Sharks’ bats stayed hot.

In the 5th inning, Pangelinan walked four batters, hit another, and gave up a pair of singles. Providing run-support, Deanna Blas’s and Ginae Joseph’s RBI singles edged the Sharks closer, 17-11.

As the gap narrowed, in the sixth inning, the Geckos went to work.

A combination of throwing errors, a base hit from grant, and a long double from Mesa put the Sharks away for good.

Mesa, who was 4-for-4, scored four runs. On defense, an integral part of the Geckos’ battery, she scooped up several of Pangelinan’s fast rollers in the dirt.

”We started to get prepared really early for this season,” said Mesa, who enjoys GW’s 2-0 start. “We got in a lot of practices, and we really needed those practices.

“I just hope we have a good season.”