Half a world away, a two-person team from Guam is competing in the 2023 ISA World Longboard Championships in Surf City, El Salvador.

Accompanied by Jon and Yoshi Cramer and David Wilson, Minami Cramer, 19, and Hazel Wilson, 15, are competing against the best longboard surfers in the world.

“This is the first international longboard competition for team Guam in I don’t know how many years,” said Team Manager Jon Cramer. “The goal is to gain experience and develop the program.”

With only a pair of athletes competing in their first-ever competition of its kind, a qualifier for the 2nd Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games, which will be held Aug. 5-12, in Bali, Indonesia, Team Guam's goals are based on realistic expectations.

“Only having two surfers limits the amount of points we can gain,” Jon Cramer said. “Most of the teams have two boys and two girls. This is serving as a great learning experience and meeting surfers from around the world – which is valuable in itself.”

After an opening ceremony Sunday, where Hazel Wilson poured a bag of beach sand into a glass tank which the team brought with them from home, as did a representative from each of the other competing nations, Guam’s foray into the championships began.

In fast, powerful conditions, made less so by the afternoon’s ebbing tide and offshore wind, Minami Cramer was the first of the two Guamanians to hit the water. In Heat No. 3, a 20-minute platform to showcase her skills, she competed against Japan’s Hiroka Yoshikawa, American Samoa’s Seva Jarrard and Portugal’s Raquel Bento. Minami Cramer, with a 4.04 score, beat Bento but, like her Portuguese peer, was cast down to the repechage rounds as Yoshikawa and Jarrard advanced to Round 2.

After a series of waves where Minami Cramer had not performed her very best, she finally got the ride she was looking for. As she carved the crest and headed toward the beach, commentator Sam Bleakley praised her performance.

“Nice turn through the inside, controlling that board beautifully,” he said.

A high score catapulted her out of last place and past Bento.

“I’m stoked on how that final wave went down,” Minami Cramer said. “I heard that I was down to fourth place and knew I needed a better wave from the outside to get the score I needed, so there was definitely some pressure there.”

Before her final wave, Minami Cramer paddled out further than the other three competitors, putting herself in the best position to catch an epic wave.

“I got lucky with everyone in the inside and having priority to catch that last wave from further out,” she said. “I felt some pressure going on the last one, knowing I had to get a good score, so I definitely held myself back a little bit to be sure I could finish the wave.”

Minami Cramer, no stranger to competition, grew up on Guam surfing Rick's Reef, Boat Basin, Talo'fo'fo' Bay and the island's other sacred breaks. She was also a multi-sport athlete at Harvest Christian Academy and avid middle-distance runner. All the years of pushing herself and striving to be the best, helped prepare her for El Salvador – even though she was a bit starstruck by the elite field.

“The longboarders here are very talented and it’s amazing to just be out in the water with them and to watch them up close,” Minami Cramer said. “I’ve learned a lot already from some experienced longboarders around the short time I’ve been here.”

Next up for Minami Cramer, and after a day of rest, she will try to outperform competitors and earn a trip back to the main heats. Ideally, she would have like to have bypassed the repechage round, but the competition was fierce and the conditions were equally aggressive.

“Getting through to Round 2 and skipping the repechage would have been ideal, but given the conditions and who I was up against, I’m pretty happy with my results,” she said.

With the top-two surfers advancing in her heat, Yoshikawa and Jarrard, handling the waves better than their peers, Minami Cramer gained knowledge and experience.

“Conditions were definitely tough out there. With the wind and rising tide, the waves weren’t ideal,” Minami Cramer said. “The wind and size of the wave made it hard to read and even harder to do maneuvers and cross step on the board. It was tough to stay on the board with all the chops coming down the face of the wave as well as knowing what section to go for a maneuver.”

In Hazel Wilson’s heat, Heat No. 7, she finished fourth, behind Argentina’s Evelin Gointier, Republic of South Africa’s Tarryn King and American Samoa’s Lucy Jarrard, who finished first, second, and third, respectively.

Making it all the way from Guam to El Salvador was no easy task and wouldn't have happened without tremendous support.

“I’d like to thank all my family, friends and supporters, Håfaloha and Guåhan Napu for helping me out with this event,” Minami Cramer said. “Also, thanks in advance to all the sponsors that are helping out with the next event as well.”

“Biba Guam!”