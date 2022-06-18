"We'd like to welcome our Guam athletes who are on board with us and wish them well as they compete in the Mini Games."

With those words from the pilot crackling over the airplane audio early Friday morning, a few athletes smiled and waved. Some just stared at their phones, furiously sending messages before the plane took off. And, a few others just continued to stretch and rub the sleep out of their eyes.

The line of athletes seemed never-ending as they filed on to the United Airlines flight – members of the va'a, weightlifting, beach volleyball and badminton teams headed to the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, all looking super snazzy in Team Guam gear.

The tone was light as several athletes joked about needing recovery from the long flight and acclimating to the change in temperatures from Guam to Saipan. However, every single team member we spoke to said the only instructions were to put things away wherever their new home is and get ready to practice.

“Not sure when we get to eat,” one athlete said joking. “But, I really want a medal, so we have practice in a few hours.”

With the idyllic Saipan scenery setting the perfect backdrop and pristine beaches serving as the battleground, the 2022 Pacific Mini Games officially kicked open the doors to a weeklong display of regional strength, grit and gutsy play. Baseball and tennis have been at it since Thursday in team competition, rocking Oleai Stadium and American Memorial Park and pulling in hundreds of spectators.

The Mini Games will feature 2,000 athletes from 20 different countries across the Pacific. Powerhouses including Australia, New Caledonia and Tahiti will go toe-to-toe against the smaller island nations such as Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Palau. But, out here, the playing fields are equal and performance is what matters.

Badminton's Ellaine Lebang said it's showtime. The team members have been grinding daily since they finally got a new badminton center.

"Before, we were just playing in the complex Tuesday and Thursday. ... Now, we were able to practice daily to get ready for this competition," she said.

This is Guam's first time to compete in badminton, and Lebang is confident the contingent will put its best foot forward.

"We are all excited. ... This will be an experience for all of us," she said.

Recognizing the talent in the region that will be on display this week, Lebang said the Mini Games is the perfect place to start.

Tahiti has been competing internationally, she said, and Team Guam is looking forward to the experience of competing against a team of that caliber.

“We all have to start somewhere,” she said. “And the team is young, but they have worked hard to be ready.”

Adam Palomo, a member of the va’a team, said he’s looking to medal and hopes his team will pull together. He’s banking on the work ethic of his team and its members' ability to work as a unit.

“We have a lot of youth, but we have the experience to pull it off,” he said, indicating his teammates. “Several of us were on the 2015 team that medaled. … Some of those other countries have a lot of experience on their boat, but we have been working just as hard.”

Already, the plan is to scout the lanes and check out the waters, he said.

“We will be practicing today, for sure,” he said.

Opening ceremonies – provided nothing goes wrong – were slated for 5 p.m. at the Oleai Stadium in Susupe. Big surprises were promised, but, as of 3:50 p.m., the weather was proving mercurial thanks to hard, stormy winds and blinding sunshine – all barely 30-40 minutes apart.

Signs are up showing just how much NMI has vested in the Mini Games. A cultural show greeted the arrivals from Guam. Every street corner and business has welcome signs and discounts for athletes.

Normally quiet, Beach Road was a hive of activity but the police presence was strong, keeping traffic running smoothly.

Saturday and Sunday are light on the competition, but events are in full swing Monday with medal rounds in several disciplines.

This week looks like it's going to be a fun one for those lucky enough to witness it.