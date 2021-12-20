Saturday afternoon’s clash in the GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament, presented by the Guam Army National Guard, wasn’t the time-honored battle between the Saint Paul Christian School Warriors and the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, but that’s coming up next.

In a semifinal showdown featuring the Warriors and the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, held at the FD Jungle, St. Paul’s defeated the Sharks 69-57.

With two first quarter 3-pointers and a co-team-high 10 points, the Sharks’ Moises Manalo was spectacular in the opening minutes, but the Warriors’ full-court press and a pair of relentless sharpshooters snuffed the Sharks. While Manalo started out hot, the Warriors’ Jacob Miranda and Xander Sanchez were even hotter. In the opening frame, Miranda scored 10 of his game-high 18 points. Sanchez, by the end of the first half, had scored all 16 of his points. After the first 16 minutes, the Warriors were burying the Sharks 43-25.

Miranda shared that his teammates’ determined play allowed the senior to elevate his game to the next level.

“When they’re hyped, I’m hyped,” he said. “The energy on the bench just carries on to all of us.”

The Warriors played equally determined basketball in the second half - Josiah Quintanilla heating up for eight of his 10 points and plugging up the key on defense. As the third quarter surged ahead, the Warriors trapping defense and hot shooting remained in play, escalating the lead to 30, forcing the Sharks to play their best basketball just to get past center court.

Late in the game, the Sharks got a nice lift off the bench from Markus Sulit, who poured in all 10 of his points in the second half, but even that wasn’t enough. There was no catching the trophy-minded Warriors, who refused to lose.

When high school boys basketball starts in January, the preseason tournament will have had no bearing on league standings, but the tournament will have allowed coaches and players to see which lineups worked, which ones fell short of expectations, and where the deficiencies lay. It's a great opportunity to work out the kinks.

“We have a couple of new guys and this (tournament) makes us really gel together,” Miranda said. “But we have been playing since we were younger, so this makes us really solidify and gel.”

Miranda shared that the tournament has allowed the Warriors to strengthen their defense, one of the team’s most reliable weapons in their jam-packed arsenal.

“I feel like our defense really stood out because, before we were just jogging back on defense, just going through the motions," said Miranda, explaining the defensive transformation throughout the event. "But now we're pushing the pace on the other team, so it makes them feel uncomfortable. Our pace is higher than most of the teams in the league.”

For the Sharks, poor free throw shooting plagued the Yigo squad all game long - making only one of 14 attempts from the charity stripe. They missed 13. They lost by 12 points.

Check out Tuesday’s Guam Daily Post for the story and photos from Sunday night’s final between the Warriors and the two-time defending champion Friars.