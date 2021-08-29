MMA fighter Kyle "Boom" Reyes in critical condition in Las Vegas ICU

After undergoing reconstructive surgery last Friday to repair a torn bicep at a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, former Guam resident, father and mixed martial artist Kyle “Boom” Reyes, 30, suffered complications which sent him to the ICU.

About 27 hours after being discharged for a Las Vegas hospital, Reyes was found unconscious at home, in bed, and rushed to a different hospital, confirmed Joshua Cabe, Reyes’ 37-year-old brother. Upon arrival, Reyes was diagnosed with high fever, a collapsed lung and pneumonia. Cabe shared that Reyes’ lung function dropped to 50% and the infection had spread to both lungs. He also said that Reyes experienced brain swelling and “his organs were shutting down.”

Cabe reported that Reyes, one-week after the ICU admission, is still receiving high-level care, no longer has pneumonia, but remains in critical condition.

He said that Reyes is on a ventilator, which serves as a reminder for him to breathe on his own.

Cabe, Saturday morning (Guam time) posted on Facebook that Reyes “has progressed breathing on his own and hopefully they can remove the ventilators today.”

With long-term prognosis unknown, "the doctors are concerned of the damage to his brain due to the swelling," Cabe posted.

With cranial swelling abated enough for further diagnosis, doctors were able to perform an MRI.

“He is more stable today and they were finally able to do an MRI to see the extent of his brain injury. We are currently awaiting those results.”

As of now, everything is going the way the doctors want it to, he added.

Leading up to the bicep surgery, Reyes had been training and noticed his body wasn't functioning at 100%, which led to the bicep surgery.

After the surgery, which was performed Aug. 20, Reyes was released from the hospital and went home.

“He was released from the surgery around 2 p.m. and found unresponsive the following evening around 5 p.m.,” Cabe said.

“Our brother was a born fighter and we all know he will get through this, he will continue to fight,” he added.

Cabe shared with The Guam Daily Post that the family wants Reyes’ friends, family and islanders to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

The family is also accepting donations at PayPal: kyleboomreyes@gmail.com and Venmo: zccarter01@hotmail.com @xena-joy.