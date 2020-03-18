Mixed martial arts made its return to the island with Brawl and did not disappoint the packed venue at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort on Saturday evening. A night of elegance with the Dusit as the backdrop and every fan dressed in style made for a classy show that lived up to its name – “The Champagne of MMA.” Both local and international fighters put on exciting performances for the eager crowd and gave the fans what they wanted to see – a brawl.

The genius of the unique rules of the Brawl fight promotion is that fights force each fighter to leave it all on the line. Competitors go two rounds – 10 minutes and five for the second. However, fighters must finish their opponent to get a hand raised in victory. Points are irrelevant, which means regardless of who dominates, if both fighters are standing when the final bell rings, the match will still end in a draw.

The purpose of those rules is to put on a show. Owner of Brawl and a pioneer of MMA on Guam, Melchor Manibusan said these rules make Brawl a unique promotion, marking every fight as an exciting one to watch because no one is playing the point game.

Austin Petros, Kyun Taek Hong win contract with Deep International

Manibusan was able to use his connections with promoters in the Japanese MMA promotion Deep International to secure a deal where both athletes in the Fight of the Night would receive a contract.

Deep is considered a steppingstone to the next level, and one of the platforms that helped local Rizin champion Roque Martinez build his MMA career.

Fighting in front of a home crowd out of Guam Muay Thai, Austin Petros made his pro MMA debut and showed lots of promise against Korean opponent Kyung Taek Hong. Both fighters displayed exciting striking ability, but neither fighter could gain the advantage, resulting in a draw for the night. Nonetheless, their performance would earn them both a contract with Deep International.

“It means a lot to be able to get this contract, dreams come true," Petros said. "I’ve been training hard for the past year and a half, but haven’t been able to compete because of injuries and weather conditions. And tonight, it was awesome to compete, especially in front of Guam fans.”

Joey Crisostomo vs. Jae Hyuk Bang

The main event was originally supposed to be between Joey Crisostomo and Jarome Cruz. However, Cruz suffered an injury days before the event, allowing Korean fighter Jae Hyuk Bang the opportunity to showcase his skills.

Fighting out of Spike 22, Joey Crisostomo drew lots of applause from the hometown crowd in the main event. A majority of the fights on the card had been straight slugfests, but in the main event, the technicality and precision of MMA was on full display.

Crisostomo showed good wrestling technique, avoiding a takedown early on. The striking had been evenly matched until Crisostomo got rocked by Bang when they were trading blows against the cage. The fight went to the ground and Bang got Crisostomo’s back to force a tap-out via rear naked choke.

Akmal Khozhiev vs. Jose Ramirez

Fighting out of Steel Athletics, Akmal Khozhiev picked up a win against Guam Muay Thai’s Jose Ramirez. This was a fight that drew some hype in the moments leading up to the event. In a prefight interview, Khozhiev told his opponent he would knock him out in the first round.

Although he was unable to do that, Khozhiev put on quite the show, mixing up his striking techniques and landing smooth spinning back kicks on several occasions. In the second round, Khozhiev got Ramirez to the ground and began his onslaught of ground and pound. Brutal punches and elbows after obtaining full mount would force the referee to call a TKO.

Seay Camacho vs. Masato Nakamura

Looking very sharp, Seay Camacho of Spike 22 made his return to MMA after two years. It didn’t take long for Camacho to grab a victory over his opponent Masato Nakamura.

In the first few minutes of the fight, a beautifully executed suplex by Camacho forced Nakamura to tap out. Fans were confused at first glance, but when the cameraman zoomed in on the arm of Nakamura, it was apparent to see why. It seemed as though Nakamura posted his arm out when Camacho took him down, and the result was a gruesome dislocation of the arm.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s so good to be back," Camacho said, "This is only the beginning. I’d like to give a huge shout-out to my par Kyle Aguon for never giving up on me and for continually pushing me to get back in the gym.”

Ito Kuya vs. Sang Won Kim

The first stoppage of the night was in an international fight between Japanese fighter Ito Kuya and Korean Top Team Fighter Sang Won Kim. Sang Won Kim’s striking technique and power would force the first stoppage of the night. An uppercut by Kim rocked Kuya and the following ground and pound shots to a grounded Kuya resulted in a knockout.

Young talents show promise

While a goal of Brawl was to bring the sport back to the island of Guam, and to give local fighters an opportunity to fight in front of a home crowd without having to travel elsewhere, it was also an opportunity to scope out the next generation of talent in the sport.

Manibusan said he always tries to think ahead. While he’s built a generation of MMA athletes on Guam, he said he knows that for many of the fighters representing our island, time is creeping up on their careers.

Young athletes Austin Petros and Brian Ramiro showed much promise in their professional MMA debuts, gaining Manibusan's stamp of approval.

Ramiro shines in MMA debut

One of the most anticipated fights coming into the event was the MMA debut of Custom Fitness/Spike 22’s Brian Ramiro. Ramiro’s striking ability in the ring against the seasoned veteran in Steel Athletics' Araian Scherer, made it seem as if Ramiro had been doing the sport for years. Ramiro was the aggressor early on, opening up multiple cuts on Scherer's face. However, Scherer’s tremendous heart in the ring forced Ramiro to be cautious all night.

Ramiro landed combo after combo, but Scherer kept returning each combo with a strike of his own and even rocked Ramiro with a spinning back fist on one occasion.

Although the fight ended in a draw, this first match set the tone for how the rest of the night would go, and fans were in for a treat all night.

“Brian Ramiro opened up a lot of eyes tonight," Manibusan said. "He woke up a lot of people and even the Deep guys really liked him because of the fact that this was his first fight and he was 0-0. He faced a much more experienced fighter, and he put on a show.”

Brawl II

Manibusan was in great spirits following a successful event. Riding the evening's success, Manibusan said he is already looking to the future.

“I’m gonna talk to my team. We may be looking at July," he said. "Usually in July, all around the world there is international fight week, and we might do a fight expo here around that time.”