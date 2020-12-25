’Tis the season for keeping Guam green.

While it costs just a few extra dollars and takes a little more effort to properly dispose of trash in the island’s recycling centers and landfill, so many people choose to do the wrong thing.

For the past several weeks, James Sardea noticed that off-road mountain biking trails were becoming cluttered with trash, and it made him angry. As he and his friends would pedal around Two Lovers Point, they were forced to swerve around discarded appliances, automobile tires and, yes, even a Christmas tree.

Not only were the trails unsightly, they had become dangerous. So, Sardea and MOB Mountain Bike Club said to themselves: Ho, ho, hold on a minute. We need to do something about this.

Last Saturday, more than 50 of the group’s members masked and gloved up and spent the day trying to return the land to its original beauty.

But, it was such a monumental task, it was much more than they could handle by themselves.

Ernie Recella, a member of MOB (Men on Bikes), said that the crew had to ignore some of the land because there were just too many huge and dangerous items - an impossible task for a mere 50 volunteers and a side-loading truck.

"That would probably take the Army Corps of Engineers - or something - to clean up that place," he said. "There is just so much trash in there. It's crazy."

“It took more than a half day even with all the help from everyone,” said Sardea, the owner of Urban Fitness. “The biggest problem was the metal materials.”

Noticing the group’s effort and recognizing that the trash was more than they could handle alone, the Dededo Mayor’s Office offered to help remove the bulky items. A true community effort, several business owners and sports leaders aided in the cleanup effort.

“We are glad that the government saw what we were doing and decided to help with pickup and disposal,” Sardea said. “We are hoping that, at the next cleanup, the government will see that these cleanups are needed and there should be a way to close the area for vehicles, so there will be no more illegal dumping.”

The community partners that helped with the effort were: Cars Plus, Cycles Plus, Freedom Grinderz, Six Seven Juan, Siclista, Pinoy Guam Bikers, Guam Cycling Federation, Southern Mountain Gear, Bike Fix Guam, Elite Bakery, Divina, and Eugene Carino.

“I’ve been wanting to clean up Two Lovers Point since everyone started riding there again,” Sardea said. “I’m so glad that the MOB group put on this cleanup and that many bikers made themselves available."

“There are so many illegal dump sites. It’s an eyesore every time we bike past them,” he added.

While there were so many different types of decaying items, including a kitchen sink, some of the more notable rubbish left Sardea and Recella uttering a few choice expletives, scratching their heads and questioning humanity.

“It’s just been trashed,” Recella said. “We just wanted to show the owners that we care for the place,” he added, sharing that the area they cleaned up was on private property.

Sardea said that one of the more bewildering items was an 8-foot Christmas tree.

“But, what’s the worst are the car tires,” he said. “They have been there for over 10 years. … “There were even more thrown down the cliff where the power posts are.

“I am so proud of the bikers who finally decided to try and get them out of Two Lovers Point."

Sardea said he wished people would do the right thing and not use Guam as a personal dumping ground.

“There are sites where we can dispose of excess trash and metal materials,” he said. “It only takes a couple of dollars to do that, and not a big fine or jail time if you get caught.

“Also, if you call the mayor’s office, they should try to help you dispose of your washing machines, air conditioners, etc. … .

“Guam is such a beautiful island, so please do your part in keeping it that way.”