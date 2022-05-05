Businesses continue to come out in support of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. has pledged their support of the NMPMG as a Silver Sponsor, donating $25,000 to the Games.

“Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. is proud to be a silver sponsor in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. We believe in contributing to the community in which we operate, and we are proud to be part of this historic moment for the NMI. We wish all the best to the NMI team in the Pacific Mini Games,” said Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. President Jimmy T.C Hau.

The NMPMGOC has been very fortunate to have private community partners and leaders invest not only their time and resources, but also commit staff to ensure our NMPMG games are a success, the Games Council said in a press release.

“I want to thank Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. for their support of the NMPMG 2022 and their generous contribution. As we get closer to the start of the Games, excitement is reverberating throughout the community, influencing businesses to the invest in the NMI and its people. We at the NMPMG welcome and encourage businesses to catch that Olympic spirit,” said NMPMG Chairman Marco Peter.

(Daily Post Staff)