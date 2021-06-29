It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 quieted the chaos on the pitch, but this past Sunday, 16 teams in the Guam Football Association’s Women’s Recreational League and the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League turned up the heat in their respective leaves at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.

“We were so excited to finally come back – it’s been a while since we played,” said Resa Saddo, who plays for Tumon FC in the GFA Women’s Recreational League.

Saddo, who dropped a hat trick Sunday to lift Tumon FC to a 4-4 draw agains the Quality Distributor Momsters, admitted to a few jitters after the long hiatus.

“We had first-game jitters of course and it was really hot (in the late afternoon), but it was fun,” she said. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and also for all our upcoming games.”

Like most players in both recreational leagues, Saddo said she decided to try the sport because her children enjoyed playing in the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League.

Both leagues will take a break for the July 4 holiday and return to action July 11. Full schedules are available online for both leagues on GFA’s official Web site at https://bit.ly/3haHvGD.