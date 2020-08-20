Earlier this month, before being degraded to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, St. Paul Christian School class of 2020’s Monica Giger’s was confirmed as youth member of the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation Commission.

As a youth member, Giger will be instrumental in the decision making process for upkeep of the island’s many public facilities, most in some state of disrepair such as the Hagåtña and Dededo pools and DPR cemetery in Piti.

As a youngster, Giger, who is now 18 years old, took part in basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and dance.

While serving, Giger hopes to improve the dilapidated inventory and bolster eco and sports tourism.

“I realize that it’s very important for me to voice out other people’s opinions based on the younger generation on what things we can fix, and the environmental things,” said Giger in a recent legislative confirmation hearing. “Since I’ve grown up in the gym, I believe there are some things we can work on in the environment for kids, but adults as well.

“I know also that tourism plays a really, really big role based off of Guam. There are things we should work off of through tourism as well, so they know that they are in a safe and eco-friendly environment.”

I appreciate your foresight in thinking about that because that is an important aspect, said Sen. Kelly Marsh Taitano in a recent confirmation hearing.

“We want it to be a safe visit, an enjoyable visit. … I do see them (tourists) in the parks and at different sites or facilities all the time.”

Due to the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, any sports tourism projects “might be virtual this year,” said Marsh, who is in charge of the Committee on Heritage and the Arts, Parks, Guam Products, Hagåtña Revitalization, Self-Determination, and Regional Affairs.

When the DPR board convenes next, Marsh challenges Giger to tour the complete inventory and become familiar with the scope of her appointment.

“We do have the territorial park system which includes quite a few parks throughout the entire island, and may be one of the things the board will be deciding on when they first get together,” Marsh said.

Acknowledging DPR has a history of neglecting its facilities, Marsh is hopeful that Giger’s first-hand knowledge and fresh outlook will be an improvement.

The “facilities get a lot of heavy use, so keeping them in good working order and maintenance,” is important, said Marsh, adding, “it’s been an issue for a long time.”

Perhaps there’s room there for awareness programs or just helping people understand how to help to take care of those facilities so that they continue to serve everybody, she added.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who sat on Giger’s confirmation panel, sees her appointment as a passing of the torch to the younger generation.

“I like the youth to get involved with what’s going on in the government,” he said. “We need to get more youth involved because that is how we change things. … We want you folks to be the ones that take over."

"You’re prepared to take it over and run with it. Let’s get the sports going. Let’s get the parks running. Do the surfing you like to do. Let’s get as much youth involved so we can start trending how it needs to trend," he said.

“Appointing you to this position comes with great responsibility because you will have a vital role to perform which will place many demands on your time and energy,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a letter of appointment addressed to Giger earlier this year. “Integrity and honesty are virtues that I prioritize for my administration to exemplify, and I know that you will do the same while in service to the people of Guam.

“Your responsibilities shall be significant and consequential. I trust that you will fulfill your duties and set a standard for others to follow.”