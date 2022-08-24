Round 6 of the 10-round 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships was held this past Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Racing kicked off at 11 a.m. with the schedule full of Kids Minibike and Kids ATV classes along with the bigger riders aboard the big bikes and ATVs. Weather, along with course conditions, were at their best, making for a full day of highflying, intense, bar-to-bar racing.

Highlights and results

In the first heat of two for the Open Motorcycle Class, JR Cepeda jumped out to the early lead, followed by Blaze Aiken and Little Jon Aguon close behind. The trio battled for several laps with Cepeda being threatened by Aiken. At the halfway mark of the heat, Aiken took his Kawasaki and made a clean swooping pass on Cepeda to take over the lead and immediately pull some distance between himself and the battle now ongoing for the second-place position.

With just three laps remaining, Aguon pulled the trigger on Cepeda by using his momentum out of a tight corner, slingshotting past Cepeda into second. At the checkered flag, Aiken soared to a first-place finish. Aguon finished in second place and Cepeda in third.

In the second heat, Cepeda, once again, took the lead, with Aguon in second and Aiken in third. The trio stayed close all the way to the finish with Cepeda in first, Aguon second and Aiken third. Overall, Cepeda with his first- and third-place finishes, was declared the Round 6 winner. Aiken took second overall, with Aguon in third.

With a half-dozen races recorded, with 292 points, Cepeda leads the Open Motorcycle Class leader board. Aguon, with 263 points, is a close second. Aiken, still in the hunt, has 249 points, good enough for sole possession of third place.

Open ATV

In the Open ATV class, James Lujan took the early lead, followed closely by Camillo Lorenzo and Georgie Santos in third. It didn’t take long for Santos to move up and, by the sixth lap, he took the lead. Lorenzo also moved up a position, overtaking Lujan for second.

Also making moves forward was Robert Bucek, aboard the CyclesPlus Suzuki. Bucek had been in seventh place, but, by the fourth lap, was running fourth and had closed up on third. Bucek gained another position when Santos suffered a mechanical failure and fell off the pace, allowing Lorenzo to take first, Bucek sliding into second.

For the remainder of the race, Bucek and Lorenzo took turns changing positions. Twice, Bucek passed Lorenzo but was quickly reeled in. On Bucek’s third attempt, the racing legend pulled a classic block, or stuff pass, on Lorenzo in a tight 180-degree corner to finally make the pass into the lead stick.

At the end of the first heat, Bucek took first with Lorenzo second and Lujan third. In the second heat, Pierre Banes took the lead with Aaron Blaz capturing second and Lujan placing third.

On the second lap, Lujan moved past Blaz but a surging Bucek quickly powered into first. At the finish, Bucek claimed the checkered flag, Lujan snagged the silver and Banes bagged the bronze.

In the hunt for the overall championship, Bucek leads with 271 points. Santos with 241 points, remains close. Lorenzo, with 221 points, is a not-too-distant third.

Schoolgirl/Schoolboy Class

In the Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Class, Abraham Guerrero won both heats. Taking second, Lawrence Limtiaco soared to a silver finish. Isaiah Salas, aboard his trusty, metal steed, claimed third place. Mariana Wenden, rounding out the top four, placed fourth.

With six of 10 rounds completed, Guerrero, with 294 points, leads the championship series. Limtiaco, with 268 points, is a close second. Wenden, with 222 points, owns third place.

Up next, Monster Motocross will reconvene with Round 7 on Sept. 4 at Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Those interested in getting involved or are looking for more information about motocross on Guam can visit www.GIRMAC.Teamapp.com or contact Bucek at 671-727-5381.