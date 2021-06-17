Monster Energy motocross churns up dirt

With 10 rounds scheduled in the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships, Sunday marked the halfway point of Guam’s most-celebrated, longest-running off-road organization. From Novice to Veteran Classes and every age group and skill level in between, Round 5 saw some familiar faces topping the podium and churning dust high above the Guam International raceway in Yigo.

Along with perfect track conditions, support from Rocky Mountain Precast kept the dust at a minimum as adrenaline raced off the charts. And with several new features added to an already challenging, 1-1/2-mile race course, participants and onlookers were treated to high-flying, bar-banging action.

Up next in racing action, Round 6 is slated for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

Spectators are welcome but required to follow posted COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information, interested parties can visit girmac.teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 671-727-5381.