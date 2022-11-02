The 2022 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Round 10 was held this past Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Racing kicked off at 11:30 a.m. with the schedule full of Kids Minibike and Kids ATV classes along with riders racing in the Big Bikes and ATV classes. Weather was perfect but the course, after an early morning torrential downpour, was slick with near swamp-like conditions that faced each of the championship hopefuls in the final round. At least the sun was shining while the mud was flying.

Once more, the Open Motorcycle class saw Cycles Plus Kawasaki rider Blaze Aiken and “Little” Jon Aguon along with current points leader JR Cepeda aboard a Yamaha up in front of the pack, bar-to-bar, battling for the lead position. Aiken took little time to pour on the throttle and send his Cycles Plus Kawasaki, with himself, flying into the lead and then quickly putting distance on the rest of the field.

In heat one of two, with nearly a half-lap lead, Aiken took the checkered flag.

In the second heat, defending champion Aguon, on the Cycles Plus Kawasaki, grabbed the lead with the No. 7 Yamaha-mounted Cepeda and No. 31 Tim Wenden, on a KTM, biting at his rear fender.

Aiken had gone down on the first lap and had to work his way back into contention from dead last. Aiken was, once again, sending it and, by the last lap, had moved up into second place to challenge Wenden for the lead. Wenden took the heat with Aiken second and Aguon third, giving Aiken first overall for the final round. Aguon was second overall with Cepeda third overall.

With the championship up for grabs, Cepeda snagged in, with Aguon and Aiken placing second and third, respectively.

In the Open ATV class, after 10 rounds, defending champion Cycles Plus team rider Robert Bucek clinched the championship with 404 points over Georgie Santos aboard a Kawasaki who took second in the championship with 359 points. Third in the championship points, on his Yamaha, was Camilo Lorenzo with 346 points.

Up next on the 2022 GIRMAC motocross schedule will be the Turkeycross 2022 which is an off-island event organized by the Marianas Racing Association in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

A large team of GIRMAC racers confirmed their participation.

The Turkeycross is a two-day event and will be taking place Nov. 26-27 at CowTown Raceway on Saipan. Those interested in getting involved or those seeking more information can visit girmac.teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 671-727-5381 or Charles Cepeda at 670-483-6435.