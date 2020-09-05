For a young student-athlete, one who recently graduated from high school, failure at the collegiate level can be devastating and a bitter pill to swallow.

For those athletes who received bad advice, set unrealistic expectations, or did not do their research before trying to make a roster, failure can lead the once-determined athlete to quitting sports, or, hopefully, regrouping and enrolling at an institution that can allow the opportunity to grow as a person, student and athlete.

For De’Aundre Cruz, one of the best running backs ever to have graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School, and Tony Hsieh, one of the Saint John’s School Knights’ most fierce 3-point specialists, their journeys to the next level began with eye-opening experiences.

In his attempt to try to make an NCAA Division I roster, Cruz attempted to walk on at San Jose State University but didn’t make the team.

Hsieh, also gunning for D1, enrolled at California Baptist University in Riverside, California. Unbeknownst to him, the Lancers do not accept walk-ons.

"I almost gave up on basketball," Hsieh said.

Cruz would have done much better if he had started out at a community college, said John Diaz, the recruiting coordinator and safeties coach for the Moorpark College Raiders football team in Moorpark, California.

“I was hoping that kid would have been interested in coming to Moorpark,” Diaz said.

"A kid like that could really make a difference, and having someone help in that and who understands his skill set and development could help him get on to a four-year level," he added.

After a year of spinning their wheels at schools that kept them from reaching their goals, Cruz is now a linebacker at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California.

As Cruz headed south in search of more playing time, Hsieh headed north to Merritt College in Oakland, California - had they left the same day, their planes could have crossed or, along Interstate 5 or the 101 Freeway, they could have met up at a rest stop, given each other a high-five before speeding off to catch up to their dreams of playing college ball.

With a year of eligibility burned, the clock having started as soon as they enrolled as full-time students, time was ticking and they needed to hurry up and make the most of what time they had left.

“Those guys would have done really well going to a junior college, a community college,” said Diaz, referring not only to Cruz and Hsieh, but to Guam’s student-athletes who weren’t yet ready to move up to D1 or D2, several of whom signed on to play football at NCAA D3 schools North Park University and Macalester College. “They would have done really well because they would have had an entity that had a plan for them.”

Without easy access to international tournaments and camps, the world's biggest ocean away, Diaz said it is critical for Guam’s next-level seekers to research the school that is the best fit, not just athletically, but, more importantly, academically.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is using sports as that vehicle to obtain that education that’s going to propel you through the next 40 years of your life,” he said.

On Guam, with very few high school football programs and only one dominant team, usually, it can be easy to identify the stars as they carve through the field or tackle the competition with relative ease. And, as they make headlines, and egos become inflated, it can become easy to forget that there are thousands of football programs in the U.S., boasting over 1 million athletes, many with the same dream of making it to D1 and the NFL.

Using the University of Alabama, the Southeastern Conference powerhouse with 17 national championships, as an example, Diaz said prospective players wanting to go there, or to other NCAA D1 programs, need to be 5-star recruits who look and fit the part.

“You’ve got to be this tall and, if you don’t have those measurables, then they go on to the next until they find that,” he said. “Because, there’s thousands - there are hundreds of thousands - of kids that play football in America.”

Diaz, who was born on Guam but moved to California when he was 7, said college-bound student-athletes need to have an honest assessment of their skills before choosing a school or signing on to any program.

He also urges prospective college athletes to make a list of potential schools, consider finances, and register a profile on Next College Student Athlete at ncsasports.org.

Since Guam’s athletes are far removed from almost every recruiter’s eye, he added that it is extremely important to provide coaches a highlight reel and game film from at least two competitions.

“Everybody wants to be able to at least see what they look like and how they compete against other teams,” Diaz said. … “It’s just the fact that they need some sort of video that says, ‘This is Kein Artero. This is TJ Ludwig. This is Chase Spotanski.’”

Artero and Ludwig graduated from FD in 2020 and now are trying out for Moorpark's football team.

Artero, with back-to-back offensive MVP awards in high school, is one of the island’s best-ever running backs.

At Moorpark, he is being groomed as a slot receiver.

Behind the quarterback, at the college level, he would take a beating, Diaz said.

Spotanski, who earned back-to-back Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Defensive MVP honors, had to bulk up before seeing action as a Raiders linebacker and played mostly on the special teams unit.

“The hardest part was, when Chase got here, he was exposed to athletes that were off the chain, right?” Diaz said. “He is exposed to guys that are going to the PAC-12, or going to the SEC, or going to the Mountain West, going to the Big Sky, wherever.”

“For him, the biggest adjustment was, ‘wow, these guys are super fast. There’s guys I never had to deal with on the island,’” said Diaz, interjecting what Spotanski must have been thinking at his first day of practice.

In the past six years, Diaz’s second stint with the Raiders, more than 90 Moorpark football players have advanced to the NCAA D1 and D2 gridiron, a feat made possible only with the athletes’ ability to grow, learn and gain experience from community college football.

"My hope is that some of these kids from Guam would give community college a shot because it’s a great opportunity," Diaz said.

While a student-athlete and his family can receive an honest assessment from Diaz, don’t expect him to initiate contact. By rule, at the Ju-Co level, he cannot.

In the U.S., with more than 775 college football programs to choose from, before committing to a school, Diaz recommends an honest approach.

"You can go target schools and look on their website and look at positions that are out there, and see if there are people on the roster that look like you,” he said.

"You need to be somebody that looks the part, plays the part, and everybody wants, otherwise, Alabama’s not going to look at you," he added.

“Alabama is looking for those people they call ‘dogs,'" he said. "Basically, those are those freakish-looking guys.”