Despite playing at a man disadvantage for all but five minutes of the second half, the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies (3-6-0) men’s soccer team on Thursday defeated the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Bobcats (4-5-1) 3-0 in New Concord, Ohio.

With goals difficult to come by for the Muskies in their first eight games, Muskingum had been outscored. But being a man down against the Bobcats seemed to instill a sense of urgency not before seen from the Muskies midway through the season.

After Nicholas Hubbard received a red card and was ejected for an unnecessary slide tackle, teammate Morgan McKenna responded to the pressure.

“At that point, my main focus was to help support the team, either defensively or by scoring a goal,” said McKenna, a graduate of the Father Duenas Memorial School in Mangilao. “We have played games down a man, and I knew exactly what I needed to do to help the team.”

In the 59th minute and with a 1-0 lead, McKenna received a perfectly timed pass near midfield from Mahfuz Yakubu. McKenna, catching up to the lead pass, rifled a shot between Bobcats goalkeeper Danny Rodgers’ legs. McKenna’s goal, his second of the season, cemented the victory.

“When I saw the ball go past the keeper, I was happy beyond words,” Mckenna said. “We have all worked so hard leading up to this game.”

For nearly 90 minutes, the Muskies controlled the tempo and dominated the sputtering Bobcats, who have lost five straight games.

“I learned that we can control the tempo of the game by playing with each other’s feet with the ball,” McKenna said. “We also learned that if we worked as a team and we keep on putting pressure on them, we could win any game.”

In the their next game, on Sunday (ChST), the Muskies will take on the John Carroll University Blue Streaks (3-3-2) in University Heights, Ohio.

McKenna said the Muskies “are all ecstatic and happy to come out with the win," but know there is more work ahead.

“We still are focused for our next game against one of the best teams we will play,” McKenna said. “We are confident to play them coming out from the win.”

Christian Kido, a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Upper Tumon, who joins Guamanians Noah Mueller and Michael Castaneda on Muskingum's roster, saw his first action after sustaining a concussion against Ohio Wesleyan University on Sept. 11.

"I felt really good coming back and my desire to play kept rising since I was sitting out for four games," Kido said. "I’m going to come back stronger and better to help the team out for our conference."