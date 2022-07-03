What started as a gem of a pitching performance between the Guam Jr. Nationals’ Franklin Ninete Jr. and the Crown Chassis Specialist Paradise Dodgers’ capable bats turned into yet another disappointing rainout in the Guam Major League at the venerable Paseo Baseball Stadium in the island's capital village, Hågatña.

2022 GML Standings Place Team Record Streak 1. Jr. Nationals 9-1 1L 2. Dodgers 7-2 5W 3. Tritons 7-2 3W 4. Typhoons 6-3 1L 5. Pirates 7-4 1L 6. Rangers 5-4 2W 7. Redhawks 3-3 1L 8. Yankees 3-6 4L 9. Amigos 2-5 1W 10. Rays 2-6 1W 11. Chiefs 2-8 5L 12. Falcons 0-9 9L

As Ninete racked up his sixth strikeout in four innings and the Dodgers began connecting for base hits, the heavens opened up in the top of the fifth inning, dumping rain onto the unprotected diamond, resulting in the GML’s 11th straight cancellation due to inclement weather.

With two runs in the top of the first inning, the Jr. Nationals claimed the lead as they were going for their ninth win of the season. Aiding in the Nationals’ early run production, Dodgers starting pitcher Aiden McDonald struggled with control. With three walks in the inning and a fielding error, the Nationals jumped all over the Dodgers.

After a scoreless second inning, the Jr. Nationals went to work in the third inning. After Jeremiah Sablan reached first base on a walk, Ashton Tedtaotao, with an RBI-single drove him in. Tedtaotao, who finished the game with a single and a double, would later score.

After three and a half innings, the Nationals led 4-0.

Ninete, in the bottom of the third inning began struggling with control, hurling hittable pitches in the strike zone, which the Dodgers connected for their shortened-game’s only run.

Before Dodgers veteran Ryan “Marty” Martinez stepped into the batter’s box, Ninete struck out the previous six batters. But with two away and Byron Quenga receiving a walk, the Dodgers were moments away from lighting up the scoreboard.

As Ninete gave Martinez a pitch to hit, the left-handed slugger stroked a single into shallow left field. With one on base and two outs, Dodgers’ short stop Shon Muna Jr. smashed an RBI single to shallow center field.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Jr. Nationals put another two batters on base. Tedtaotao, the inning’s leadoff hitter, blasted a double. With one out, EJ Calvo received a walk. As the Nationals approached the bottom of their lineup, a brief, powerful rain halted play.

For a game to be considered complete, at least five innings need to be completed. Five outs away from a complete game, the officials called off the game, to be played in its entirety at a later date.

After the game, a fan told The Guam Daily Post that they should probably cancel the season and wait to re-start the league in January - after monsoon season.

Due to persistent rainfall, the 2021 GML season was canceled.