The Guam International Raceway Sunday hosted Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Round 3, a bar-banging day of racing that kicked off just before lunch and kept the highflying action at extreme levels until sunset.

Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Corporation organizers described the event as great, attracting families for throttle-twisting, dirt-churning racing action.

Because the Chamorro Land Trust Commission presented Guam Racing Federation with an eviction notice which is supposed to take effect at the end of May, Round 3 was bittersweet for motocross riders and enthusiasts. Sure, the air was filled with sounds of high-revving engines, energy and excitement, but the federation’s 20-plus-year tenure may soon come to a screeching halt.

Race officials, in a press release, said, “There is some hope with several of our island's senators stepping up who expressed their support for the Guam International Raceway and have vowed to support keeping it open and have authored a bill that could save the racetrack for all those families.”

Bill 56-37 has been introduced at the Guam Legislature and Guam’s motor sports community is taking note of which island leaders choose to support or not, GIRMAC stated in a press release.

In recent weeks, Sens. Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata, William Parkinson, and Joe S. San Agustin have all attended events in support of the racers, their families and keeping the 250-acre facility open for race enthusiasts.

Those interested in supporting the Guam International Raceway may visit guamraceway.com to sign an online petition.

The race is on

With clear, sunny weather and a cool ocean breeze, Round 3 whizzed into action. On a course that has over 20 years of development and refinement, racers gave it their all, all in the hopes of securing the coveted checkered flag.

In the Open Motorcycle class, defending champion JR Cepeda took the overall win, putting some distance between him and the rest of the field. “Little” John Aguon, aboard a CyclesPlus Kawasaki, battled with Tim Wenden, who placed second and third, respectively.

In the Open ATV class, the field of 15 high-horsepower quads put on a thrilling show as they stampeded thunderously through, around and above the Yigo-based course. Action was nonstop as riders bumped, banged and fought for position.

After suffering mechanical failures in the first two rounds, Pierre Banes kept his Suzuki running and took the overall win. After a heated battle with Kawasaki-mounted George Santos, Yamaha-mounted James Lujan took second. In a race where Lujan was thrown from his quad and remounted, Lujan secured a silver-medal finish. A smiling CyclesPlus-mounted Robert Bucek, who started at the back of the pack, cruised through the checkers in fourth place.

Up next on the 2023 GIRMAC motocross schedule is Round 4, set to roar into action March 26. Event coordinators invite everyone to the Guam International Raceway and spectators, free of charge, can enjoy a day of competitive racing.

In a press release, GIRMAC expressed gratitude for having such a “great facility” as the Jose and Herminia Calvo Memorial Off-Road Park at their disposal. The organization also asked friends and families to continue to support its goals of safety, sportsmanship and the family. They also ask island leaders to support Bill 56-37.

Those interested in getting involved in motocross may visit girmac.teamapp.com or contact Bucek at 671-727-5381.